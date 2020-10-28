Education in Danger Monthly News Brief, September 2020

Africa

Burkina Faso

06 September 2020: In Youloupo village, Didyr department, Sanguie province, Centre-Ouest region, a school director was killed by gunmen.* Source: ACLED1

Burundi

06 September 2020: In Maramvya, Burambi commune, Rumonge province, Red Tabara members attacked three houses, injuring the director of a school who was also a local CNDD-FDD activist and killing his wife, a teacher. In the same incident, the couple’s two children were wounded, one of whom later died. The school director and the remaining son were taken to hospital. The attack appears to have had political motives, with the local Imbonerakure leader also killed in his house in this triple attack. Five suspects were arrested. Sources: SOS Medias Burundi I, SOS Medias Burundi II and VOA 28 September 2020: In Ruhanza, Giheta commune, Gitega province, a teacher was abducted by men wearing police uniforms. His whereabouts are unknown. Sources: Radio Publique Africaine and SOS Medias Burundi

Ethiopia

06-13 September 2020: In Metekel zone, Benishangul-Gumuz region, an unnamed elementary school was used by armed militiamen to execute an unspecified number of civilians. The group killed approximately 140 civilians and forced hundreds to flee.* Source: Garda World

Democratic Republic of the Congo

04 September 2020: In Kalemie town, Tanganyika province, the Mulange Primary School was burgled by bandits who stole hand washing kits intended to fight COVID-19, as well as office equipment and plastic chairs.

Source: Le Pouvoir du Peuple 14 September 2020: In Rubare town, Rutshuru territory, North Kivu province, the director of a school was abducted by militiamen who broke into his house.* Source: ACLED1 29 September 2020: In Kausa village, Masisi territory, North Kivu province, a teacher and director of a local school was shot dead by unidentified gunmen.* Source: ACLED1

Mali

29 September 2020: In Zogora, Bankass, Mopti, a teacher was abducted by unknown gunmen and later released.* Source: ACLED1