Education in Danger Monthly News Brief, November 2021

Safety, security and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence affecting the provision of education.

Africa

Burkina Faso

Between 30 October - 1 November 2021: Between Dori town, Seno province, and Korizena area,

Gorom-Gorom department, Oudalan province, Sahel region, suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) militants killed a teacher.* Source: ACLED

As reported on 02 November 2021: In Matiacoali town and department, Gourma province, General Education College teachers on a public bus were robbed of their nationality identity cards, mobile phones and other belongings by unidentified perpetrators.* Source: Infowakat

07 November 2021: In Tira village, Kossi province, Boucle du Mouhoun region, unidentified militants on motorcycles burned down a school.* Source: Safer Access

12 November 2021: In Gassan commune, Nayala province, Boucle du Mouhoun region, armed individuals set fire to two schools.* Source: Minute

15 November 2021: In Yatenga department, Nord region, armed groups moving from the Boucle du Mouhoun region have demanded the closure of schools.* Source: Safer Access

As reported first on 16 November 2021: In Boucle du Mouhoun region, several schools have been forced to close down amid insecurity caused by unidentified militants.* Source: Safer Access

Cameroon

10 November 2021: In Molyko area, Buea city, Southwest region, an explosive device of unidentified origin went off at the University of Buea campus, injuring 13 students.* Sources: Humangle, Mimi Mefo Info I, Mimi Mefo Info II and Mimi Mefo Info III

12 November 2021: In Bamenda city, Mezam department, Northwest region, a police officer opened fire during a car chase, killing a seven-year-old girl who was on her way home from school.* Sources:

Actu Cameroun and Mimi Mefo Info

15 November 2021: In Etokoss-Simbock area, Yaounde, an explosion of unidentified origin damaged the girl’s dormitory and office at the Light World Mission College. Source: Mimi Mefo Info