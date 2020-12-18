Education in Danger Monthly News Brief, November 2020

Africa

Burkina Faso

06 November 2020: In Kossodo neighbourhood, Ouagadougou, an unidentified perpetrator threw a Molotov cocktail at the mosque of the Kossodo campus, causing a fire. The incident is believed to be related to a dispute between students. Sources: Le Monde and The Canadian

Burundi

17 November 2020: In Mugongomanga commune, Bujumbura Rural province, a teacher was abducted by National Intelligence Service (SNR) officers. His whereabouts remain unknown. Source: ACLED1

Cameroon

03 November 2020: In Kumbo city, Bui department, Northwest region, unidentified armed men raided the Presbyterian Primary School and the day section of the Presbyterian Secondary School, before reportedly abducting six children and 11 teachers. Students were forced to return home. The abducted children were released on the same day and the teachers were released later, on 05 November.* Sources: Al Jazeera, All Africa I, All Africa II, First Post, Mimi Mefo Info I, Mimi Mefo Info II, VOA and Vanguard

03 November 2020: In Bamenda town, Mezam department, Northwest region, four unidentified perpetrators reportedly fired weapons at an unnamed college before fleeing.* Source: Vanguard

04 November 2020: In Limbe city, Fako department, Southwest region, nearly a dozen unidentified armed men stormed the Kulu Memorial College, where they forced students and teachers to strip naked and physically assaulted them. They then ransacked the building and set a large part of it ablaze. Teachers were reportedly tortured. Sources: All Africa I, All Africa II and Mimi Mefo Info

04 November 2020: In Fundong town, Boyo department, Northwest region, unidentified perpetrators kidnapped a disputed number of students, either six or nine, as they were on their way to school. They were released at an unspecified time. Sources: All Africa and Vanguard

06 November 2020: In Oku sub-division, Bui department, Northwest region, separatist fighters abducted four teachers of the Government Bilingual High School Lafele Djotin at a checkpoint while they were en route to work.* Source: Mimi Mefo Info

08 November 2020: In Mbengwi village, Momo department, Northwest region, a teacher was killed by military forces during a raid on the village. Source: ACLED1