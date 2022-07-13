Education in Danger Monthly News Brief, May 2022

Safety, security and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence affecting the provision of education.

Africa

Burkina Faso

12 May 2022: In Bourgou village, Gnagna region, suspected JNIM militants kidnapped a teacher. Source: ACLED

16 May 2022: In Manni town, Gnagna region, suspected JNIM militants burned a school director's office and a storage room at a primary school. Source: ACLED

Cameroon

Around 31 May 2022: In Bafut, NorthWest region, Cameroonian military forces reportedly tortured a teacher who they had arrested, accusing him of being a separatist fighter. He was later released. Source: ACLED

Democratic Republic of the Congo

19 May 2022: In Jida village, Ituri province, armed perpetrators attacked and looted roofing materials, equipment and furniture of the Jida Primary School, which had previously served 222 pupils, leaving them without access to education. Sources: HumAngle and Norwegian Refugee Council

Ethiopia

Around 25 May 2022: In Haiya zone, SNNPR state, police beat and arrested a university lecturer and activist. Source: ACLED

Kenya

10 May 2022: In the Toroko area, within Chesongoch, Elgeyo Marakwet county, suspected Pokot pastoralists shot and killed a teacher. Source: ACLED

Mali

20 May 2022: Between Banamba and Toubakoro, Koulikoro region, suspected JNIM militants kidnapped a male teacher. Source: ACLED

26 May 2022: In Bourem Sidi Amar town, Tombouctou region, suspected JNIM militants kidnapped a school director. They were released later the same day. Source: ACLED

Asia

Afghanistan

18 May 2022: In Andarab district, Baghlan province, a teacher was arrested and tortured by the Taliban forces in accusation of having ties with National Resistance Front (NRF). Source: ACLED

As reported on 06 May 2022: Of all girls in Afghanistan, nearly 80 percent remain unable to access education. The Taliban had planned to allow girls to attend classes in secondary schools on the 23 March but reversed their policy on the day of its instigation, thereby preventing millions of girls from attending school. Sources: The New Arab I and The New Arab II

China

As reported on 04 May 2022: Update: In Yining city, Ili autonomous prefecture, Xinjiang autonomous region, at least seven ethnic Uyghur educators of the Nr. 8 High School have been confirmed to be imprisoned by Chinese authorities. Source: Radio Free Asia

India

31 May 2022: In Gopalpur city, Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir region, unidentified militants fired at a Kashmiri Pandit teacher in a suspected targeted attack, killing her. Source: Kashmir Life, IG News and Youthistan

Papua New Guinea

12-17 May 2022: In Porgera town, Lagaip-Porgera district, Enga province, a private school was burned down amid an outbreak of widespread communal violence involving unspecified actors. Source: OCHA

Myanmar

12 May 2022: In Thandaung town, Thandaunggyi township, Kayin state, two unidentified men shot a high school teacher from Basic Education High School. Source: ACLED

27 May 2022: In Falam township, Chin state, according to the military council, an unidentified armed group kidnapped a high school principal of Htot Lai Basic Education High School accusing him of being a military informant. Source: ACLED

28 May 2022: In Myanaung township, Ayeyarwady region, police forces assaulted and arrested a female teacher who participated in the Civil Disobedience Movement. Source: ACLED

Europe

Ukraine

07 May 2022: In Bilohrivka settlement, Sievierodonetsk raion, Luhansk oblast, a Russian aircraft dropped a bombed on a school where 90 civilians where sheltering, destroying it. Over 60 people were feared dead, as emergency crews rescued 30 from under the rubble. Seven were found injured. A threat of new strikes has also prevented rescuers from working overnight. Sources: AP, GCR2P, Malta Today, New Age, The New Arab, 24 News I and 24 News II

10 May 2022: In Gorskoye village, Sievierodonetsk raion, Luhansk oblast, Russian forces fired on the regional boarding school for children with special needs. Source: 24News

12 May 2022: In Novgorod-Siversky city and raion, Chernihiv oblast, Russian airstrikes destroyed a school, the dormitory of a medical college, a hospital, the district administration building, and a cultural centre. Three people were killed and 14 others were injured. Source: Unian

14 May 2022: In Severodonetsk city and raion, Luhansk oblast, Russian forces launched 11 artillery attacks targeting the Severodonetsk Multidisciplinary Hospital, a vocational school, a chemical plant and residential houses. Sources: Telegram, Ukrinform I and Ukrinform II

15 May 2022: In Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, Russian forces fired on settlements, destroying homes, civilian infrastructure, schools, and a mosque. Source: 24News

16 May 2022: In Druzhkivka city, Donetsk oblast, Russian forces fired on the largest school of the region, damaging its rooftop. Source: 24News

17 May 2022: In Starychi village, Lviv raion and oblast, a missile strike by Russian forces damaged a school, a kindergarten, and an outpatient clinic. Source: 24News

20 May 2022: In Severodonetsk city and raion, Luhansk oblast, Russian forces fired on a school where people were hiding, killing at least three locals. Source: Ukrinform

20 May 2022: In Severodonetsk city and raion, Luhansk oblast, artillery strikes by Russian forces hit a secondary school, killing a 65-year-old woman and her 44-year-old son. Other civilians were injured and taken to hospital. Source: Ukrinform

21 May 2022: In Sviatohirsk town, Donetsk oblast, Russian forces attacked a music school, destroying it. Source: UNIAN

25 May 2022: In Donetsk oblast, shelling from Ukrainian forces hit several public buildings, including a research institute, a boarding school, a kindergarten, and private houses. A civilian was killed, and seven others were injured. Source: DAN

Middle East and North Africa

Iraq

14 May 2022: On the road linking Al Huair and Qurna district, Al Basrah governorate, unidentified militants opened fire and injured two teachers. Source: ACLED

Morocco

24 May 2022: In Selouane town, Nador province, Oriental region, a Muslim student at the University of Selouane was kidnapped and taken to a forest nearby the university where he was stripped and beaten by around 20 members of the Democratic Path Grassroot Movement, a Marxist student group. Source: ACLED

Occupied Palestinian Territories

As reported on 30 May 2022: In Urif village, Nablus governorate, West Bank, Israeli settlers attacked the Urif High School during a march attended by hundreds of Israeli people. Source: Wafa

Syrian Arab Republic

As reported on 05 May 2022: In northwest Syria, funding cuts by the British Government since the reduction in aid spending from 0.7% of GDP to 0.5% of GDP have resulted in over 40,000 Syrian children being unable to attend school. Moreover, some 100,000 children are expected to be left out of full-time education as a consequence of wider international aid shortages. Sources: The New Arab I and The New Arab II

Yemen

16 May 2022: In Ar Rahah village, Ibb governorate, Houthi forces kidnapped a teacher. Source: Al Mashad and ACLED

The Americas

Haiti

As reported on 03 May 2022: In Cite Soleil, Bas Delmas and Martissant neighbourhoods, Port-au-Prince, and Croix-des-Bouquets commune and arrondissement, Ouest department, continued gang violence has forced the closure of schools, health care centres and markets. Source: UN News

08 May 2022: In Croix-des-Bouquets commune and arrondissement, Ouest department, members of the 400 Mawozo gang hijacked a bus carrying 17 people, including five Turkish men and three Turkish women, aged between 20 and 26, working as aid workers in the education sector. Source: Tele Sur