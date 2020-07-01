Education in Danger Monthly News Brief, May 2020

Africa

Angola

25 May 2020: In Dangereux district, Talatona municipality, Luanda, the General Secretary of the National Union of Angolan Teachers and a man who was with him were shot dead by three police officers. Source:

Correio Kianda

Democratic Republic of the Congo

08 May 2020: In Goma city, North Kivu province, around twenty teachers were detained by police officials during demonstrations over unpaid wages.* Source: Actualité

Nigeria

28 May 2020: In Miango District, Bassa LGA, Plateau state, a teacher and four civilians were killed by unidentified gunmen in an attack on a fast-food restaurant in the Nzharuvo community. Sources: Nigeria Punch, The Guardian, This Day Live and Vanguard Nigeria

South Africa

20 May 2020: In Tsomo town, Intsika Yethu municipality, Chris Hani district, Eastern Cape province, three teenagers stole five computers and 15 tablets from an unnamed school. Police arrested the burglars and recovered the stolen items on the same day. Source: News 24

22 May 2020: In Makapanstad village, Moretele municipality, Bojanala Platinum district, North West province, three teenagers attempted to break into and burgle the North West High School. Two of the intruders managed to flee the scene, but one was caught by members of the community and handed over to the police. Source: News 24

Around 22 May 2020: In Thohoyandou town, Thulamela municipality, Vhembe district, Limpopo province, police arrested two men suspected to have stolen five laptops and two Wi-Fi routers from the Tshishonga Primary School and the Mphaphuli Secondary School. In a separate case, another two suspects were denied bail after appearing in court for possession of computers and laptops that are also believed to have been stolen from Tshishonga Primary School. Source: News 24

Zimbabwe

16 May 2020: In Domboshava village, Goromonzi district, Mashonaland East province, a teacher and national secretary for Gender and Welfare of Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe was assaulted by six men in uniform believed to be military officials who accused the teacher of inciting violence by posting a video in solidarity for three women from MDC Alliance officials kidnapped and sexually assaulted. Source: All Africa