01 May 2019

Education in Danger Monthly News Brief, March 2019

Report
from Insecurity Insight
Published on 31 Mar 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (216.83 KB)

Attacks on education

The section aligns with the definition of attacks on education used by the Global Coalition to Protect Education under Attack (GCPEA) in Education under Attack 2018.

Africa

Burkina Faso

11 March 2019: In Centre-Nord region, between Namssiguia and Djibo towns, two teachers were abducted and killed following the earlier abduction of an NGO worker nearby.
Sources: ACLED1 and UN-OCHA

11 March 2019 (DOA): In Foube village, unspecified perpetrators kidnapped an unspecified number of aid workers who were about to reopen an unnamed school. The opening of the school was consequently delayed. Source: Reuters

Burundi

11 March 2019: In Djibo town, jihadist militants kidnapped and killed two teachers with the intention of scaring fellow educators into abandoning their posts in the region. Source: Channel Africa

Cameroon

05 March 2019. In Ekondo-Titi town, Ndian department,
Southwest province, an unidentified armed group attacked the Cameroon College of Arts and Sciences. Staff and students were required to leave the campus but no reports of civilian casualties.
Source: ACLED1

05 March 2019. In Bamenda, Mezam district, Ambazonian separatists kidnapped three students from Bamenda University, releasing them 2 days later. Source: ACLED1

20 March 2019: In Buea city, Southwest region, unidentified perpetrators kidnapped 20 students from the University of Buea, all members of the university’s football team. The victims were tortured and released on 22 March 2019. Sources: CNN and UNOCHA

Ghana

14 March 2019: In Winneba town, Central region, Effutu district, police fired warning shots and tear gas at students during a protest at the University of Education Winneba (UEW), resulting in students throwing back stones at the police. At least 10 people including some students were injured. The UEW administration indefinitely closed down the campus following the incident.
Source: GhanaWeb

Kenya

22 March 2019: In Marakuru, Bungoma governorate, Kibabi University has been closed indefinitely after students held a demonstration and destroyed property. Police used tear gas to disperse the protesters. Sources: ACLED1and The Star

Nigeria

13 March 2019: In Gamboru, north-eastern Borno state, an IED explosion killed two children outside their school. One of them reportedly picked up the device and struck it against a metal object when it exploded. Two other pupils injured in the blast are being treated. Source: UNOCHA

Sudan

07 March 2019: In Khartoum city and state, police officers violently reacted to a National University students’ protest by firing tear gas before beating and detaining students. There is no information about the detained students’ whereabouts. Sources: Dabanga Sudan and Twitter

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.