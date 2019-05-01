Education in Danger Monthly News Brief, March 2019

Attacks on education

The section aligns with the definition of attacks on education used by the Global Coalition to Protect Education under Attack (GCPEA) in Education under Attack 2018.

Africa

Burkina Faso

11 March 2019: In Centre-Nord region, between Namssiguia and Djibo towns, two teachers were abducted and killed following the earlier abduction of an NGO worker nearby.

Sources: ACLED1 and UN-OCHA

11 March 2019 (DOA): In Foube village, unspecified perpetrators kidnapped an unspecified number of aid workers who were about to reopen an unnamed school. The opening of the school was consequently delayed. Source: Reuters

Burundi

11 March 2019: In Djibo town, jihadist militants kidnapped and killed two teachers with the intention of scaring fellow educators into abandoning their posts in the region. Source: Channel Africa

Cameroon

05 March 2019. In Ekondo-Titi town, Ndian department,

Southwest province, an unidentified armed group attacked the Cameroon College of Arts and Sciences. Staff and students were required to leave the campus but no reports of civilian casualties.

Source: ACLED1

05 March 2019. In Bamenda, Mezam district, Ambazonian separatists kidnapped three students from Bamenda University, releasing them 2 days later. Source: ACLED1

20 March 2019: In Buea city, Southwest region, unidentified perpetrators kidnapped 20 students from the University of Buea, all members of the university’s football team. The victims were tortured and released on 22 March 2019. Sources: CNN and UNOCHA

Ghana

14 March 2019: In Winneba town, Central region, Effutu district, police fired warning shots and tear gas at students during a protest at the University of Education Winneba (UEW), resulting in students throwing back stones at the police. At least 10 people including some students were injured. The UEW administration indefinitely closed down the campus following the incident.

Source: GhanaWeb

Kenya

22 March 2019: In Marakuru, Bungoma governorate, Kibabi University has been closed indefinitely after students held a demonstration and destroyed property. Police used tear gas to disperse the protesters. Sources: ACLED1and The Star

Nigeria

13 March 2019: In Gamboru, north-eastern Borno state, an IED explosion killed two children outside their school. One of them reportedly picked up the device and struck it against a metal object when it exploded. Two other pupils injured in the blast are being treated. Source: UNOCHA

Sudan

07 March 2019: In Khartoum city and state, police officers violently reacted to a National University students’ protest by firing tear gas before beating and detaining students. There is no information about the detained students’ whereabouts. Sources: Dabanga Sudan and Twitter