Education in Danger Monthly News Brief, June 2022

Safety, security and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence affecting the provision of education.

Africa

Cameroon

17 June 2022: In Kumbo city, Northwest region, suspected Ambazonia separatist kidnapped a male and a female teacher. Another female was kidnapped along the Wainama Sop axis on an unspecified date. Source: Cameroon News Agency

Democratic Republic of the Congo

10 June 2022: In Kabaya locality, Kisigari grouping, Bwisha chieftaincy, Rutshuru territory, North Kivu province, artillery shells allegedly fired by the Rwandan army from Rwandan territory hit the school Institut Saint Gilbert, killing two boys. The Democratic Republic of the Congo accuses Rwanda of supporting the resurgent March 23 Movement rebel military group operating in Congolese territory, calling the school’s bombardment a war crime.* Source: Actualité

Mali

10 June 2022: In M'Piabougou village, Koulikoro region, suspected JNIM militants chased away teachers, closed down a school, and burned education material.* Source: ACLED1

10 June 2022: In Thierola village, Koulikoro region, suspected JNIM militants chased away teachers, closed down a school, and burned education material.* Source: ACLED1

Mozambique

02 June 2022: In Mandimba district, Niassa province, the principal of Escola Primária Completa de Hamela Primary School was detained by police on suspicion of being the leader of an armed group of thieves in the province. The school principal confessed the crime and offered to help the police locate the other members of the gang. Source: Club of Mozambique

Nigeria

10 June 2022: In Abakaliki city, Ebonyi state, men armed with machetes attacked and killed the Chairman of the Hospital branch of the Enugu Welfare Association and staff of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital. The next day, his body was found near his car on Ojeowerri Street. Source: The Nation

23 June 2022: In Jootar town, Tukum LGA, Taraba state, two men and a woman on a motorbike shot and killed three civilians including a university lecturer at a bar. Source: Nigeria Punch

South Sudan

20 June 2022: In Rumbek town, Lakes state, 12 primary and secondary school teachers were arrested by members of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces as they staged a peaceful march towards the Lakes State Legislative Assembly, where they demanded salary increments, allowances and arrears. At the same time, six other teachers were detained at the Education Ministry. On 22 June, 21 more teachers, who were walking towards the parliament to find out why their colleagues had been detained, were also arrested and taken to the Panda Military Barracks for detention. The total number of teachers in detention reached 39. By 24 June, more than 20 teachers were released.* Sources: Eye Radio I, Eye Radio II and Radio Tamazuj

Sudan

06-11 June 2022: In Kulbus locality, West Darfur state, three schools were looted and IDPs were occupying a number of schools amid clashes.* Sources: OCHA I and OCHA II