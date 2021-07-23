Education in Danger Monthly News Brief, June 2021

Incidents of threats and violence affecting the provision of education. Insecurity Insight publishes data on incidents where teachers were killed, kidnapped or arrested (KKA) and incidents where schools were damaged or destroyed by a perpetrator including state and non-state actors, criminals, individuals, students and other staff members. Access the data via our website or on HDX.

Incidents of threats and violence affecting the provision of education.

Africa

Burkina Faso

05 June 2021: In Solhan village and department, Yagha province, Sahel region, a school, a dispensary, houses, and a market were set on fire by unidentified perpetrators, killing more than 138 people.* Source: RFI

Democratic Republic of the Congo

01 June 2021: In Irumu territory, Ituri province, 40 students were kidnapped by the ADF (Allied Democratic Forces). Through FARDC’s (Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo) intervention, 26 hostages were reportedly released the next day while nine others remain captive. Source: ACLED1

01 June 2021: In Mayi-Moya village, Beni territory, North Kivu province, ADF militants killed five people including a female teacher and kidnapped dozens of school children from their classrooms during an incursion. Source: Radio Moto

08 June 2021: Near Kasindi town, North Kivu province, a male teacher was assassinated by a group of men armed with knives, in what appears to have been a kidnapping attempt. As a result, educational activities in all the schools in Kasindi were stopped. Source: Radio Moto Mali

07 June 2021: In Manga village, Djenne commune, Mopti region, a teacher was abducted by suspected Katiba Macina (JNIM) militants.* Source: ACLED1

07 June 2021: In Mahina village, Bafoulabé Cercle, Kayes region, schools were closed after a building used by local teachers was set on fire. The incident was the fifth of its type in recent months. Source: Studio Tamani

18 June 2021: At Toroli village, Koro commune, Mopti region, a male teacher from the Dogon community was abducted by suspected Katiba Macina (JNIM) militants.* Source: ACLED1

Niger

22 June 2021: At Fantio village, Tera department, Tillaberi region, a school director and a retired education official were suspectedly killed by ISWAP (Greater Sahara) militants on motorcycles who also seized livestock.* Sources: ACLED1, The New Arab and Voa News Nigeria

03 June 2021: In Oba-Ile village, Akure LGA, Ondo state, a school bus of the Chimola School was hijacked by eight gunmen on motorcycles. The driver was dragged out and threatened, and a female bus attendant was abducted. There were no students on the bus at the time and the attendant was later released. The bus was seized and driven away by one of the gunmen. Sources: Eons Intelligence I, Eons Intelligence II, Global Gist, Sahara Reporters, The Guardian, Vanguard I and Vanguard II

08 June 2021: In Shadadi community, Abuja Municipal LGA, Federal Capital Territory, a female teacher with Government Secondary School (GSS) was abducted from her residence by kidnappers who demanded a N10 million ransom. Sources: Daily Trust and Naija Campus Jams 09 June 2021: In Lamingo community, Jos North LGA, Plateau state, a lecturer of the Department of Theatre Arts, University of Jos, was abducted from his residence by gunmen. Sources: ACLED1 , Council on Foreign Relations, Daily Post and Oluwadairo 10 June 2021: In Zaria city, Sabon Gari LGA, Kaduna state, the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic main campus was raided by gunmen, who fired their weapons sporadically, wounding two students, of which later died from his wounds. At least eight students and two lecturers were abducted.* Sources: Garda, Premium Times Nigeria and Reuters

17 June 2021: In Birnin Yauri community, Yauri LGA, Kebbi state, about 100 bandits invaded the Federal Government Girls College, whilst shooting and displaying guns. They overpowered the security guards, hijacked a van and abducted 80 female students and four teachers. A policeman was killed and two students were injured. On 18 June, four students and a teacher were freed as Nigerian troops engaged the perpetrators in the forest, though one student reportedly died from the exchange of fire. The next day, the bodies of three students were recovered from the forest, alongside an injured soldier.* Sources: CBS, Eons Intelligence, HumAngle I, HumAngle II, HumAngle III, HumAngle IV, Independent, Punch, Sahara Reporters and The Guardian

South Sudan

15 June 2021: Between Otallo and Ajwara villages, Pochalla county, Great Pibor Administrative Area, a primary school teacher was critically injured in a road ambush launched by armed bandits, as the former was on his way to a teachers’ training in Pochalla town. Source: Radio Tamazuj

20 June 2021: In Machi town, Kapoeta South county, Eastern Equatoria state, gunmen shot and killed the security guard of a Save the Children-supported school during a robbery, fleeing with learning kits and food items. Sources: AWSD1, Radio Tamazuj and Save the Children

Sudan

12 June 2021: In Port Sudan city, Red Sea state, a university professor was assaulted and killed with a machete by a group of people during a tribal conflict. Source: ACLED1