Education in Danger Monthly News Brief, June 2020

Africa

Burkina Faso

18 June 2020: In the Kabonga area, Kompienga province, a teacher and a merchant were abducted presumedly by JNIM or ISGS militants.* Source: ACLED1

Democratic Republic of the Congo

02 June 2020: In Mangina territory, North Kivu province, a teacher kidnapped on May 31 by unidentified perpetrators was released. The kidnappers had reportedly asked for a ransom. Source: Radio Moto

Ethiopia

30 June 2020: In Arsi Negele district, Arsi region, Oromia state, schools as well as businesses and other buildings associated with ethnic Amhara residents were burned by Qerroo (Oromo youth organizations) in an attack that followed the killing of a popular Oromo musician. At least eight people were killed and many injured. Source: ACLED1

Madagascar

17 June 2020: In Tomramosy near Marotsiraka market, AmboasaryAtsimo district, Anosy region, a teacher en route to the Marotsiraka market was killed by bandits who attacked and robbed civilians. Source: ACLED1

Mozambique

14 June 2020: At the Chizizira area, Grudja locality, Búzi district, Sofala province, the body of the director of Marrongamissi II Primary School was found. He had been abducted from his residence in mid-May by the militant group RENAMO.* Source: O País 27 June 2020: In Mocimboa da Praia town, Cabo Delgado province, a high school was set on fire during armed clashes.* Source: Club of Mozambique

Sudan

14 June 2020: In Tello district, Kadugli city, South Kordofan state, members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in seven vehicles mounted with machine guns stormed the El Zahraa school Basic School for Girls, dug trenches around the school and turned it into a military training centre.* Source: Dabanga Sudan

South Sudan

20 June 2020: In the Romogi area, Kajo Keji town and county, Equatoria state, six armed men from the South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF), who had deserted their army units in the area, broke into the compound of the Kajo Keji Christian College and looted the offices of the American Refugee Committee and the Norwegian Refugee Council. The perpetrators stole a substantial amount of cash, nine mobile phones, one laptop, two backpacks and a harddrive. The SSPDF launched a manhunt for the perpetrators.* Sources: Eye Radio and Radio Tamazuj