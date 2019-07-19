Education in Danger Monthly News Brief, June 2019

Attacks on education

The section aligns with the definition of attacks on education used by the Global Coalition to Protect Education under Attack (GCPEA) in Education under Attack 2018.

Africa

Burkina Faso

06 June 2019: In Dori, Saghel region, the University of Dori was raided by the police during a press conference. Five students were wounded and 20 others arrested amidst a dispute between students and the administration due to the refusal by the latter to postpone two exams. Source: ACLED1

Burundi

12 June 2019: In Rutonganyikwa, Buhiga commune, Karuzi province, a secondary student was assaulted by Imbonerakure members for his father's CNL political party affiliation. Source: SOS Medias Burundi I and SOS Medias Burundi II 16-17 June 2019: In Bubogora, Murwi, Kayanza province, Imbonerakure members used clubs to attack and injure a group of teachers and CNL political party supporters. Imbonerakure members claim the CNL teachers were in possession of rifles. Source: ACLED

DRC

05 June 2019: In Rutshuru, North Kivu province, unidentified men kidnapped a teacher. No further details available. Source: La Prunelle

Nigeria

09 June 2019: In Bokkos, Plateau State, unidentified gunmen attacked the student hostels at the Plateau State University Campus. One male student was killed and a female student raped. Sources: Daily Post and New telegraph NG

South Sudan

23 June 2019: In Apet, Rumbek East County, unidentified gunmen ambushed and killed two male Ugandan teachers who were on their way to work at the Hope and Resurrection Secondary School. Source: Radio Tamazuj

Sudan

03 June 2019: In Khartoum, in the midst of a military crackdown on demonstrators calling for civilian rule, members of the Rapid Support Forces deliberately attacked, looted and destroyed an unspecified number of schools. Source: TNH

09 June 2019: In Khartoum state, paramilitary forces allegedly stormed the University of Khartoum, killing four protesters and destroying campus property. The raid occurred days after several university groups reportedly launched a civil disobedience campaign in response to the violence instigated by the transitional military council in recent weeks. Sources: Dabanga Sudan, AP News, The Guardian, Albayan, Al Jazeera, Suna, and University World News

27 June 2019: In Khartoum, RSF paramilitaries beat and detained dozens of students at the East Nile University College, before taking them to an unknown location. It is unclear if they were later released. Source: ACLED

Asia

Afghanistan

01 June 2019: In Kabul, the detonation of a car bomb as part of a wider and complex Taliban attack caused part of the building of an unnamed primary school to collapse, wounding at least 51 students. A private war museum, which tends to host many schoolchildren, was also affected. The Taliban claimed that the intended target was a logistics and engineering unit of the Ministry of Defence. Sources: Anthony Neal and The New York Times

02 June 2019: In Kabul, militants claiming to be members of the Islamic State carried out a targeted bombing of a bus transporting students to the Kabul Education University of Rabbani, reportedly resulting in two dead and twenty-four injured. Sources: Russia Today, Al Jazeera, Reuters, Garda, Rappler, and Oman Daily Observer, Channel News.

Myanmar

13 June 2019: In Ywar Haung Taw village, Mrauk-U township, Rakhine state, Myanmar Army soldiers fired indiscriminately at an unnamed school amid a wider assault on the village, exposing 30 students and between seven and 10 teachers to grave danger. Source: The Irrawaddy

Europe

Ukraine

13 and 17 June 2019: In Zolote- 5/Mykhailivka, Luhanska region, School #4 reportedly came under gunfire. It is not known whether the school was deliberately targeted or whether the bullet marks were the result of stray bullets from nearby fighting. The school has reportedly been damaged ten times since the beginning of January. Source: Humanitarian Response

24 June 2019: In Donetsk city, Donetsk region, shells reportedly landed near School #103, damaging its windows and walls with shrapnel. Source: Humanitarian Response

Middle East and North Africa

Algeria

02 June 2019: In Algiers, police employed violent force to supress students from holding peaceful demonstrations calling for democratic reform in Algeria. Sources: TSA-Algerie, Huffpost Maghreb, Algerie 360, and El Watan

Israel

24 June 2019: In Eshkol, Sha’ar HaNegev or Sdot Negev regional councils, an incendiary balloon from neighbouring Gaza landed on an unnamed kindergarten, causing no casualties. Source: The Jerusalem Post

Occupied Palestinian Territories

31 May 2019: In West Bank, the Israeli Defence Ministry has planned to auction two prefabricated classrooms donated by the EU to Palestinian schoolchildren, after the Israeli Civil Administration dismantled and confiscated them in October 2018. Source: The Guardian

Syrian Arab Republic

01 June 2019: In Bsaqla village, Idlib governorate, alleged Syrian regime warplanes fired missiles near Martyr Yahya al Hasan Primary School, partially destroying its building and damaging its furniture. Sources: SNHR

03 June 2019: In Heesh village, Idlib governorate, alleged Syrian regime warplanes fired missiles near Martyr Fajr al Ismail School, killing one person and destroying the school building. Source: SNHR

04 June 2019: In Sfuhun village, Idlib governorate, alleged Syrian regime warplanes fired missiles near Sfuhun School for boys, partially destroying its fence and damaging its furniture. Source: SNHR

04 June 2019: In Khan Sheikhoun city, Idlib governorate, alleged Syrian regime missile launchers shelled near to Ahmad Ta’an Primary School, partially damaging the building and fence. Source: SNHR

08 June 2019: In Um Neir village, Idlib governorate, alleged Syrian regime warplanes fired missiles on Um Neir Primary School, partially destroying its fence as well as damaging the building and furniture. Source: SNHR

08 June 2019: In Sfuhun village, Idlib governorate, alleged Syrian wing warplanes fired missiles near Sfuhun School for girls, partially damaging the building and furniture. Source: SNHR

09 June 2019: In Morek town, Hama governorate, alleged Syrian regime warplanes reportedly fired missiles near Morek High School for girls, partially destroying its building and damaging its furniture. Source: SNHR

10 June 2019: In Heesh village, Idlib governorate, alleged Syrian regime warplanes fired missiles on al Owda Primary School, partially destroying its building and damaging its furniture. Source: SNHR

11 June 2019: In Tbaish village, Idlib governorate, alleged Syrian regime warplanes fired a missile on Tbaish Primary School, killing one person and partially damaging the school’s fence. Source: SNHR

13 June 2019: In Sfuhun village, Idlib governorate, alleged Syrian regime warplanes fired missiles near Sfuhun School for boys, partially damaging the school fence. Source: SNHR

14 June 2019: In Ihsem village, Idlib governorate, alleged Syrian warplanes reportedly fired missiles near Ihsem Secondary School for girls, partially damaging the building. Source: SNHR

14 June 2019: In Kafr Zita city, Hama governorate, alleged Russian warplanes reportedly fired a missile near al Reefiya School, partially destroying the building and fence. Source: SNHR

15 June 2019: In al Bara village, Idlib governorate, alleged Syrian regime warplanes fired a missile on Martyr Hasan al Mdawar Primary School, partially damaging the building and entrance as well as damaging the furniture contained within. Source: SNHR

16 June 2019: In Deir Senbul village, Hama governorate, alleged Syrian regime forces reportedly fired shells near Deir Senbul Primary School, partially destroying its fence as well as damaging the building and furniture. Source: SNHR

19 June 2019: In Ma’aret Harma, Idlib governorate, alleged Syrian regime warplanes fired a missile near Mu’aweya Bin Abi Sufyan School, partially destroying the building and damaging its furniture. Source: SNHR

23 June 2019: In Jozef village, Idlib governorate, alleged Syrian regime warplanes fired missiles near a primary school, partially destroying its fence. Source: SNHR

26 June 2019: In Kafr Sajna village, Idlib governorate, alleged Syrian regime warplanes reportedly fired a missile near Martyr Wahid al Yousef Primary School, partially damaging its building. Source: SNHR

The Americas

Chile

05 June 2019: In Ñuñoa, Metropolitana Region, police officers and students violently clashed during a demonstration on the campus of the Metropolitan University of Education Sciences. The students were protesting against a number of education reforms by the government. Sources: Russia Today, Sputnik Mundo, El Mostrador, MSN, and Publi Metro TV