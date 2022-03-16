Education in Danger Monthly News Brief, January 2022

Safety, security and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence affecting the provision of education.

Africa

Cameroon

13 January 2022: In Buea city, Fako department, Southwest region, around 15 students en route to the Government High School of Buea were stopped by suspected separatist fighters and ordered to strip off their clothes, as the separatist fighters fired shots into the air in an indiscriminate manner. Two armed men threatened to kill any student who attempted to disobey their orders, whilst others ordered the students to lie down or be killed.* Sources: Mimi Mefo Info and VOA

18 January 2022: In Yaounde, the headmaster, deputy head and three other teachers were kidnapped from the Weh Bilingual High School by armed men.* Sources: News24, The Guardian and CGTN Africa

19 January 2022: In Weh village, Menchum department, Northwest region, five teachers, two female and three male, were kidnapped from the Government Bilingual High School by armed men. One teacher was released because she had a child with her.* Sources: Mimi Mefo Info I and Mimi Mefo Info II

25 January 2022: In Bamenyam village, Galim, West region, a village school was reportedly attacked by suspected separatist fighters.* Source: Mimi Mefo Info