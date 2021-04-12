Education in Danger Monthly News Brief, January 2021

Africa

Burkina Faso

07 January 2021: In Koumbri department, Yatenga province, a teacher was abducted by suspected volunteer fighters (VDP) from inside an IDP camp. Source: ACLED

Cameroon

01 or 02 January 2021: In Ouzal locality, Mayo-Tsanaga department, Far North province, unidentified perpetrators believed to be Boko Haram killed a teacher and two civilians, and looted several houses. Sources: ACLED1 and L’Oeil du Sahel

07 January 2021: Around Mulang area, Bamenda town, Mezam department, Northwest province, suspected Ambazonian fighters stopped a car, sending away the driver and abducting six or seven students who were in the vehicle on their way to the University of Bamenda.* Sources: ACLED1 and Mimi Mefo Info

09 January 2021: In Ossing locality, Manyu department, Southwest province, gunmen shot dead the principal of the Bilingual High School.* Source: Twitter

09 January 2021: In Tinto locality, Manyu department, Southwest province, unidentified perpetrators killed the director of the Government Technical College School Group.* Source: Twitter

20 January 2021: In Fundong town and commune, Boyo department, Northwest province, crossfire between government and separatist forces killed a Form 5 student on his way home from school. The student had just been removed from the Christ the King Comprehensive High School for not having paid tuition fees.* Source: Mimi Mefo Info 28 January 2021: In Oku sub-division, Bui department, Northwest province, suspected separatist gunmen kidnapped seven students from the Elak Government High School. On 29 January, many students and teachers opted to stay home for security reasons.* Sources: HumAngle and Mimi Mefo Info

30 January 2021: In Ebea locality, 22 kilometres away from Kribi city, Ocean department, South province, unidentified perpetrators murdered a temporary teacher of the Bilingual High School. His body showed signs of torture. Source: 237 Online

Ethiopia

Between 05 and 08 January 2021: In the Shimelba Camp for Eritrean refugees, Tigray region, a WFP storage facility and a clinic run by the Ethiopian Agency for Refugees and Returnees Affairs near the WFP compound was burned down by unidentified perpetrators, along with a secondary school run by the Development and Inter-Aid Church Commission.* Sources: Bloomberg and Reuters

Niger

13 January 2021: In Bouloundjounga village, Gotheye commune, Tillaberi region, a school director was abducted by suspected Jama'at Nusrat al Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM) militants.* Source: ACLED

Nigeria

06 January 2021: In Gujiba town and LGA, Yobe state, ISWAP insurgents set ablaze a primary school during a wider assault on the community.* Source: HumAngle

09 January 2021: In Gujiba town, around 30 kilometres away from Damaturu city, Yobe State capital, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents set fire to a local primary school.* Source: HumAngle

12 January 2021: In Igwurtali locality, Ikwerre LGA, Rivers state, gunmen kidnapped a lecturer of the Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori city, from his home. He was released on 16 January. Sources: Sahara Reporters I and Sahara Reporters II

16 January 2021: On the Ilesa-Akure road, Akure South LGA, Ondo state, gunmen ambushed the vehicle of the deputy registrar of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), fatally shooting him and wounding his driver. Sources: Blueprint, Eons Intelligence and Sahara Reporters

17 January 2021: In Wusasa town, Zaria LGA, Kaduna state, gunmen invaded the home of a professor from Ahmadu Bello University, abducted him and killed one of his sons, and injured another. Source: Eons Intelligence

18 January 2021: Between Jos and Keffi, In Keffi LGA, Nasarawa state, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Anchor University Akwanga-Keffi Highway was kidnapped by armed men, some of them wearing police uniforms, in an ambush. The perpetrators demanded N20 million as a ransom for their release. The victim was later released and it is unclear whether a ransom was paid. Sources: PM News Nigeria, This Day Live, Daily Trust and Vanguard Nigeria

21 January 2021: Along the Eku-Abraka Road, Erho area, Abraka town, Delta state, gunmen abducted the chapter chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities as he was returning from an official engagement in Warri. Source: Sahara Reporters

As reported on 22 January 2021: In Independence Layout neighbourhood, Enugu city and state, over 40 armed policemen affiliated with the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria invaded and sealed the Providence High School, taking possession of the institution and barring at least 344 female students and staffers from exiting. Police officers reportedly claimed that the property had been used as collateral for a bank loan, and therefore, the aforementioned company had come to claim the property over a loan default. Source: Sahara Reporters

25 January 2021: In Nekede town, Imo state, Nigerian Air Force personnel attached to the 211 Regiment shot dead a Computer Science lecturer of the Federal Polytechnic and a former student after the soldiers stopped their vehicle on a highway and the academic allegedly refused to identify himself. Source: Sahara Reporters

Around 28 January 2021: At Ondo town, Ondo West LGA, Ondo state, a convoy of students from Adekunle Ajasin University was attacked by a Fulani pastoralist who abducted two students. The kidnapped victims managed to escape.* Source: ACLED