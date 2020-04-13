Education in Danger Monthly News Brief, January 2020

Africa

Burkina Faso

12 January 2020: Near Diabatou town, Piéla department, Gnagna province, Est region, an unnamed school was burned during an attack on Bolimanou hamlet. JNIM or ISGS militants are believed carried out the attack. No casualties reported. Source: ACLED1*

18 January 2020: In Roffeneg village, Sanmatenga province, CentreNord Region, an unnamed school was set on fire and seven people killed in an attack on the village by presumed JNIM or ISGS militants. Source: Infowakat*

23 January 2020: In Donla village, Komonjdjari province, Est region, two teachers were kidnapped from an unnamed school by suspected JNIM or ISGs militants. The teachers were reportedly assaulted or subjected to torture-like methods. The militants seized three motorbikes belonging to staff. The school and all others in the region closed following the incident. Sources: Infowakat and Burkina24*

Burundi

15 January 2020: On Cishwa hill, Bugendana commune, Gitega province, a CNL supporter and teacher was attacked by Imbonerakure who accused him of having held an illegal CNL political party meeting that morning. The teacher and one other person were arrested by local police and transferred to Gitega city. Source: SOS Medias*

Cameroon

Around 23 January 2020: In Ayos town, Nyong-et-Mfoumou department, Centre province, a high school principal was beaten and detained overnight by Gendarmerie forces under the orders of a female Nyong-et-Mfoumou department representative. The principal was reportedly assaulted after having asked the official to wait for students to complete a test before visiting their classroom. Source: Mimimefo Info

Guinea

29 January 2020: In Conakry, a teacher was reportedly shot and killed while on his motorbike. His relatives accused the police of being involved. Source: Africa Guinee

Kenya

13 January 2020: In Kamuthe town, Garissa county, suspected al Shabaab militants attacked the Kamuthe Primary School, where they shot and killed three male international teachers. A stray bullet wounded a child in the process. A communication mast was also destroyed. Sources: Africa News, Capital FM, Citizen Kenya, Standard Digital, The New York Times and VOA*

Mali

01 January 2020: Between Yamtao and Solle, Koro commune, Mpoti region, a school director was assassinated by suspected JNIM militants. Source: StudioTamani*

Mozambique

29 January 2020: In Bilibiza village, Quissange district, Cabo Delgado province, a Technical Secondary School was damaged during an attack by an unspecified armed group. The village Agricultural Institute, a health centre, and other public buildings were also damaged in the attack. Sources: Club of Mozambique I and Club of Mozambique II*

Niger

30 January 2020: In Bouppo village, Tera department, Tillaberi region, an unnamed school was set on fire during an attack on the village by presumed JNIM or ISGS militants. Source: ACLED1*

South Sudan

12 January 2020: In Juba, a law lecturer from the University of Juba was shot dead by gunmen wearing police uniforms near a police post at Kubri Haboba, as he was on his way home. It was believed to be a revenge killing. Sources: Radio Tamazuj, Radio Tamazuj II, Juba TVM and Eye Radio