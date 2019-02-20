Education in Danger Monthly News Brief, January 2019

Africa

Burkina Faso

04 January 2019: In Petanaye town, Nord region, unidentified perpetrators assumed to be militants from the JNIM terrorist group set fire to a school, resulting in moderate damage to the building.

Source: ACLED

09 January 2019: In Kiembara department, Sourou province, threatening posters of unknown origin forced the closure schools, including the Kiembara County High School and the College of General Education – as a measure of precaution. Source: aOuaga

Cameroon

30 January 2019 (DOA): In Bamboutos department, West province,

Suspected Ambazonian fighters kidnapped the headmaster of the Bamenyam High School in what appears to be a continuous effort by the perpetrators to reduce school attendance in the region.

Source: Journal du Cameroun

Central African Republic

19 January 2019: In Bambari town, Ouaka prefecture, UPC militiamen killed an employee of the NGO ACTED and a teacher.

No further details specified. Source: ACLED1 Democratic Republic of Congo

27 January 2019: In Lubumbashi city, Haut-Katanga province, students of the University of Lubumbashi protested over electricity and gas shutoffs on their campus, resulting in a violent crackdown by police which left three students dead after police opened fire on them with live ammunition. Sources: Benin WebTV News and La Libre Afrique

Guinea

07 January 2018: In Conakry, teachers led by the Free Union of Teachers and Researchers of Guinea held a demonstration in the area of Bonfi as they waited for the release of a memorandum of understanding brokered by the Guinean Government and their representatives. Law enforcement officials used teargas against striking teachers to break up the protest.

Source: Guinee News

21 January 2019: In Mamou city, prefecture and region, students of the Cabral High School held a protest against the cancellation of classes, and subsequently disrupted classes at the Doukouré High School and other unnamed high schools. Police fired teargas to disperse them, causing minor injuries and unspecified material damage. Source: Africa Guinee

13 January 2019: In Khartoum, as protests continued, police fired tear gas into an unspecified school, injuring an unspecified number of students. Later in the week, three students were killed during the protests – however the date and location of this event is unknown. Source: ACLED