Education in Danger Monthly News Brief, February 2022

Safety, security and access incidents Incidents of threats and violence affecting the provision of education.

Africa

Cameroon

08 February 2022: In Buea city, Fako division, Southwest region, the Molyko Primary School was burnt down by a non-state armed.* Source: OCHA

11 February 2022: In Mamfe city, Manyu division, Southwest region, the Queen of Rosary Catholic College was burnt down by a non-state armed group.* Source: OCHA

Democratic Republic of the Congo

09 February 2020: In Mugogo town, Walungu territory, South Kivu province, unidentified armed men assassinated a male teacher. The following day youths rioted, protesting against growing insecurity in the area. Source: Congo Leo, La Prunelle and SYCAF

Ethiopia

As reported on 16 February 2022: In Kobo and Chenna area, Amhara region, according to Amnesty International, Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) fighters looted and vandalised an unspecified number of schools between late August and early September 2021 They also used a school in Kobo for military purposes.* Source: Amnesty International

Asia

Bangladesh

23 February 2022: Near Nabinbagh area, Gopalgamj Sadar upazila, Gopalganj district, Dhaka division, a female student of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University was gang raped by seven or eight people in a building of the Gopalganj District Administration School and College. The next day, hundreds of students and university personnel gathered to protest the incident. Members of the Bangladesh Chhatra League responded by beating protesters with bats, leading to clashes that caused at least 30 injuries amongst the students.

Sources: Dhaka Tribune and Scholars at Risk

China

As reported on 16 February 2022: Update: In Korla city, Bayingolin autonomous prefecture,

Xinjiang autonomous region, a Uyghur educator and former Principal of the High School Number Six Insecurity Insight – Monitoring incidents around the world affecting aid, health care, education, and protection.

— who was detained by Chinese authorities about four years ago — is serving an 18-year prison term for inviting two Uyghur intellectuals to give presentations.* Source: Radio Free Asia

Myanmar

31 January 2022: In Kanpetlet town and township, Mindat district, Chin state, a school and education office as well as a police station were occupied by approximately 300 State Administration Council (SAC) forces.* Source: Myanmar Now

01 February 2022: In Kalay town, township and district, Sagaing region, a 42-year-old female middle school teacher, also a member of Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM), was shot and killed while she was driving a motorcycle by an unidentified perpetrator. Source: Myanmar Now

08 February 2022: In Taung Pyin Nge village, Sagaing region, SAC forces occupied a local school and detained 68 villagers.* Sources: Myanmar Now I and Myanmar Now II

13 February 2022: In Pyigyitagon township, Mandalay division, People's Defence Force (PDF) fighters attacked a school occupied by SAC soldiers.* Source: The Irrawaddy

26 February 2022: In Chinpon village, Yinmabin township and district, Sagaing division, SAC forces launched a raid on a PDF training graduation ceremony leaving nine civilians dead, including one woman. Approximately 200 civilians, including teachers, were held hostage for two days. Sources:

The Irrawaddy

Europe

Turkey

21 February 2022: In Istanbul city and province, Marmara region, officials of the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of National Education closed the Hira Uyghu Elementary School at the request of Chinese Government officials who were concerned that students were receiving anti-Chinese teaching. More than 300 students were not allowed to enter. Source: Radio Free Asia