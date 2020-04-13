Education in Danger Monthly News Brief, February 2020

Africa

Burkina Faso

13 February 2020: In Moussakuy village, Sanaba department, Boucle du Mouhoun region, an unnamed school was attacked by a group of ten heavily armed men who burned electoral material and seized food from the canteen. Source: Minute BF*

Cameroon

15 February 2020: In Mandoussa village, Mayo-Sava department,

Extreme-North province, an unnamed school and a health centre were set on fire during an attack on the village by Boko Haram militants.

Source: Sembe TV*

Democratic Republic of Congo

18 February 2020: In Lugo village, Mahagi territory, Ituri province, an unnamed school and nearby houses were set on fire during armed clashes in the village between Coalition of Congolese Democrats (CODECO) fighters and military soldiers. Source: Radio Okapi*

Mali

06 February 2020: In Ouatagouna village, Ansongo cerle, Gao region, a school director, the village chief and a civilian were killed during an attack on the village by suspected ISGS or JNIM militants. Sources:

Bamada, Medi1 TV and Sahel Intelligence*

12 February 2020: In Tin-Hamma town, Ansongo cerle, Gao region, an unnamed school had its administrative documents set on fire by unidentified armed men on motorcycles. The mayor's office and the local radio were also set ablaze in the incident. Source: Studio Tamani*

23 February 2020: In Tonka town, Goundam cercle, Tombouctou region, an unnamed school was set on fire by suspected JNIM militants in an attack on the village. Source: Studio Tamani

Niger

06 February 2020: In Molia village, Tillaberi region, a teacher was killed in an alleged targeted attack by suspected ISGS militants who attacked the village. Four construction workers were also killed in the incident.

Sources: Xinhua, Urgence Tillaberi and Nord Sud Journal*

10 February 2020: In Famale village, Tillaberi region, an unnamed school was set on fire by suspected ISGS militants. A vehicle belonging to the director of the Franco-Arabic school was also burned. No casualties were reported. Source: ACLED*1

13 February 2020: In Taroum village, Tillaberi region, an unnamed school was set on fire in an attack on the village by suspected ISGS militants. A telecommunications network was also sabotaged in the incident.

No casualties reported. Source: ACLED*1

19 February 2020: In Kandadji village, Tillaberi Department, an unnamed school was set on fire in an attack on the village by suspected ISGS militants armed with firearms. Source: ACLED*1

19 February 2020: In Gabou village, an unnamed school was set on fire by suspected ISGS militants. Source:

ACLED1*

Zambia

17 February 2020: In Chilenje, Lusaka city, unidentified men attacked an unnamed school with tear gas.

Several students were hospitalised as a result. Source: Zambia Watchdog