Education in Danger Monthly News Brief, December 2021

Safety, security and access incidents Incidents of threats and violence affecting the provision of education.

Africa

Burkina Faso

06 December 2021: In Bagala village, Nouna department, Kossi province, Boucle du Mouhoun region, suspected Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) militants kidnapped a teacher and stole two motorcycles. * Source: ACLED1

06 December 2021: In Kassan village, Tougan department, Sourou province, armed men assaulted teachers at a school and forced them to close. One teacher was injured.* Source: AIB

06 December 2021: In Diouroum village, Tougan department, Sourou province, armed men attacked two schools and forced both to close.* Source: AIB

Nigeria

12 December 2021: In Egbo, Kokori, Ethiope East LGA, Delta state, unidentified gunmen kidnapped the Chairman of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools and his wife, at the Okro Market, as they were on their way home. Source: Sahara Reporters

19 December 2021: Along the Ayebode Road, Ikole LGA, Ekiti state, gunmen kidnapped a female teacher of the Saint Paul’s Primary School for a ransom of NGN50 million. Her abduction prompted teachers across the state, under the platform of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, to contribute NGN500 each to pay the ransom demand. Sources: Punch and Sahara Reporters

20 December 2021: In Wushishi LGA, Niger state, reports of a planned attack by armed bandits against the Niger State Polytechnic and the Government Girls Day Secondary School, both located outside of Zungeru town, forced the closure of all public and private primary, secondary and tertiary schools.* Source: Sahara Reporters

20 December 2021: In Ibadan city, Oyo state, armed robbers invaded the north campus of The PolyTechnic, stormed flats housing lecturers, and shot and injured male teacher. Valuables worth millions of naira were taken. Source: Sahara Reporters

31 December 2021: In Kucheri village, Tsafe LGA, Zamfara state, bandits blocked the Gasau-Fanta Highway and kidnapped commuters in five separate vehicles, including a teacher and 21 students of Islamiyya School in Rini town, Bakura LGA. All were later rescued. Source: Sahara Reporters