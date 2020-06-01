Education in Danger Monthly News Brief, April 2020

Threats and Violence Against Schools and Teachers

This section covers events affecting schools and teachers.

Africa

Burkina Faso

29 April 2020: In Logobou town, Logobou commune, Tapoa province, two unnamed schools were set on fire and a school guard was shot dead in an attack suspected by JNIM or ISGS militants. Sources: Gulmu Info and Minute BF* Read our latest report on Burkina Faso

Burundi

28 April 2020: In Cankuzo city, Cankuzo province, a representative for the Union of Educational Workers of Burundi and two civilians were abducted by police officers and taken to an unknown location. Source: Iwacu

Ethiopia

24 April 2020: In Seka Chekorsa town, Jimma zone, Oromia state, a local Education Bureau staff member was arrested and beaten by Oromia regional special forces over suspicion that he was hiding weapons.

Source: ACLED

Mozambique

09 April 2020: In Muambula village, Muidumbe district, Cabo Delgado province, an unidentified armed group attacked the village and vandalised the church of one of the oldest Catholic missions in the province. There are conflicting reports on whether the Vyaka Sabini Secondary School attached to the church was also vandalised in the attack. Source:

Platform Media, Fides and RTP 10 April 2020: On the island of Quirimba, Cabo Delgado province, a local primary school, health centre, and the residence of a Quirimba administrative officer was attacked and an unspecified number of houses destroyed by an armed group posing as civilians. Source: Fides

South Africa

07 April 2020: In Soshanguve township, Tshwane municipality, Gauteng province, during COVID-19 lockdown, unidentified perpetrators burned down the Amogelang Secondary School, Lethabong Secondary School and the Phuthanang Primary School, after stealing equipment and groceries for school nutrition programmes.Source: News 24 08 April 2020: In Soshanguve township, Tshwane municipality, Gauteng province, during COVID-19 lockdown, unidentified perpetrators burned down the Soshanguve High School. This is the fourth school that has been torched in Soshanguve during the 21-day lockdown. In total, 22 schools in Evaton, Sebokeng, Lotus Gardens, Bophelong, Mabopane, Tsakane, Soweto and Soshanguve, Gauteng province, have been vandalised since the beginning of the lockdown.

Sources: IOL and News 24