Education Cannot Wait: Strategic Plan 2018-2021

Executive Summary

Education Cannot Wait (ECW) was launched to transform the aid system that currently leaves behind 75 million of the most vulnerable children and youth1 on the planet. ECW is the first global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises designed to address the obstacles that have prevented humanitarian and development actors from delivering quality education in humanitarian crises.

ECW aims to ensure education is prioritized as a nonnegotiable aspect of the humanitarian response. ECW’s flexible investment modalities are geared to support a rapid response to urgent education needs whilst bridging the divide that has hitherto characterised the humanitarian and development aid systems. ECW overarching goal for the 2018-2021 period is to support the delivery of quality education to 8 million children and youth – aged 3 to 18 years – in areas of the globe that are most affected by conflict and disaster. Girls and young adolescent women are at the heart of these efforts.

This will set a milestone in advancing the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 on quality education where it is most in jeopardy. In doing so, it will lay the foundation for our collective endeavour to reach 75 million crises affected children and youth by 2030.

To reach its goal, ECW will bring together a wide range of actors – from the humanitarian and development sectors, governments, donors, private and philanthropic sectors – to collaborate over multiple years, based on their comparative advantage, towards achieving collective education outcomes. This new way of working is at the heart of ECW’s added value.

Through its First Emergency Response window, ECW will act as a catalyst in providing an immediate and rapid response to education needs in sudden onset emergencies and in escalating crises. Through its Multi-Year Resilience window, ECW will invest in countries affected by protracted crises through facilitating joint humanitarian and development multiyear programming and financing. As these joint multiyear programmes are implemented, the Acceleration Facility window will support the collection and analysis of evidence to inform best practices, scale up innovations and turn investments into concrete public goods.

ECW will build on relevant networks and advocacy platforms to generate stronger solidarity, political commitments and policy change for education in emergencies. Through this movement, it will advocate for stakeholders to uphold the obligations spelt out in the United Nations Resolution on the Right to Education in Emergencies and to translate these commitments into additional financing to support the achievement of its overarching goal. ECW will strengthen and expand engagement with donors, and build new partnerships with the private and philanthropic sectors, while pursuing innovative financing.