Education Cannot Wait: Investing in Humanity - Understanding the Fund’s Added Value

from Education Cannot Wait (ECW)
A NEW WAY OF WORKING: HUMANITARIAN SPEED WITH DEVELOPMENT DEPTH

Deprived of their childhood, education and preparation for a productive adulthood, an estimated 75 million children and youth are currently denied the opportunity to transform their suffering and resilience into productive lives. Yet, education in emergencies falls between the cracks in humanitarian aid, leaving education dramatically underfunded, while development aid alone cannot cope with crisis. This has to change: investing in humanity means investing in human capital.

The World Humanitarian Summit (WHS), launched under the banner of the Agenda for Humanity, marked a shift in global, strategic, political and financial approaches to humanitarian crises. Despite increased spending, strengthened response capacities and technologies, and greater access to political actors, humanitarian crises were increasing, protracted crises saw no end, and recovery/development was slow to take hold.

The WHS committed to a new way of doing business in emergencies and crises:

• Cooperation and collaboration instead of competition;
• Coordination to end fragmentation;
• Closing the gap between the humanitarian, development, peace & security pillars;
• Placing women and girls at the forefront;
• Leaving no one behind;
• Localization and national ownership; and,
• Financing for humanity.

In line with the WHS transformative Agenda for Humanity, ECW’s added value and the meaning of Humanitarian Speed with Development Depth can be summarized under the following 3 headings:

1.Less Bureaucracy – More Accountability
2. Bridges Relief to Development during Emergencies and Crises
3.Translates WHS Vision into Action

