Education Cannot Wait: At A Glance 8 May 2019

At Education Cannot Wait, we believe in a world where all children and youth affected by crises can learn free of cost, in safety and without fear in order to grow and reach their full potential.

An estimated 75 million girls and boys have limited or no access to education due to crisis and conflicts around the globe. That’s more than the total population of Canada, Denmark and the Netherlands combined. It is urgent to invest in their education now to safeguard their future. This is an investment in girls and boys living in some of the harshest and most dangerous conditions on the planet. It is also an investment in stronger societies, in more resilient economies, in the end of poverty and hunger, and in a brighter future for generations to come.

These millions of girls and boys are left behind in the midst of war and disasters. They flee violence and crisis. They are in war-torn communities and in refugee and displacement camps. Yet, funding for education in humanitarian crises remains significantly lower than for other sectors. This deprives the next generation of children and youth of their basic human right to education. Still, education is often the last and only hope they have to rebuild their lives.

Speed is crucial to save lives and deliver aid in humanitarian crises. Speedy education responses are essential to protect children and nurture hope and resilience. Children cannot wait until the end of crises or for peace to arrive, which can take decades. We must act immediately to invest financial resources to empower them to withstand the shocks of crisis and emerge stronger and better prepared for life.

As a fast-moving and results-driven fund for education in emergencies, Education Cannot Wait (ECW) is mobilizing a broad coalition of international stakeholders to generate US$1.8 billion in total finance by 2021 for the Fund’s investments to support quality education for 8.9 million children and youth in conflict and crises settings.

This will be a stepping stone in our collective efforts to fill the estimated US$8.5 billion required annually in financing to provide education to the millions of children and youth in emergencies and protracted crises. Only then can we reach the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.