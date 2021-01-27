Education and conflict: protecting civilians and protecting education (August 2020)

KEY MESSAGES

× Full protection of civilians should be conceived with a broad lens to include conflict prevention, protection during conflict, social cohesion and post-conflict societal resilience. With this view, education rests at the heart of civilian protection.

× Education is an area where the long term and ‘reverberating’ effects of conflict can be clearly understood. These effects have already been acknowledged by states through the Safe Schools Declaration, which acts as an example of how concern regarding longer term harm can be successfully integrated into policy responses seeking to improve protection of civilians.