Education Above All Foundation calls on international community to #BuildBackEducation, ahead of the International Day of Education

Doha, 20 January 2021 – Today, Education Above All Foundation (EAA) along with its partners, launches the #BuildBackEducation campaign, in the lead-up to the 3rd International Day of Education on 24 January 2021. The campaign calls on the international community to support the important cause of building back education in 2021, which should be put at the forefront of the global COVID-19 recovery process.

Close to 1.6 billion learners in more than 190 countries across the world have been impacted by the pandemic, with already marginalised and vulnerable communities worse hit. The week-long launch of the #BuildBackEducation campaign will call on the international community to ensure this education crisis will not become a generational catastrophe.

Concluding the launch of the campaign on the International Day of Education, EAA and partners, will virtually host the global event, “Education, a key to post COVID-19 pandemic recovery: How can we prevent a generational catastrophe?” on 24 January, as part of its YouthTalkEd series. The event will bring together global leaders and youth to discuss what must be done to ensure that inclusive, equitable and accessible education for all is central to global efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be opened by Her Excellency, Lolwah Al Khater, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. Participants will include Ministers from Colombia, Kenya, the Philippines, celebrities, UN agencies, civil society organisations, the private sector and youth.

The event, which consists of two sessions, will conclude with a promise for a set of final recommendations for learners around the world to utilise for educational advocacy in their respective communities.

Mubarak Al Thani, from Education Above All Foundation, commented: “As the world starts its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the global education crisis caused by the pandemic must not be forgotten. Through our #BuildBackEducation campaign under the umbrella of #UniteToProtect, we urge the international community to come together and create a better tomorrow for the next generation.”

The launch of EAA’s #BuildBackEducation campaign will focus on key areas that will be essential for the global community to consider while education is rebuilt and reshaped to fit the post-pandemic reality, including:

Ensuring education is inclusive, accessible, equitable, and of quality for all

Ensuring safe schools reopening and resuming vital services around areas such as health and nutrition

Protecting, promoting and expanding education financing, and focusing financing on the most marginalised communities

Supporting the education workforce

Ensuring the fair and equal usage of education technology and bridging the digital divide

EAA’s virtual event “Education, a key to post COVID-19 pandemic recovery: How can we prevent a generational catastrophe?”, will take place on Sunday 24 January 2021, from 4:00pm – 5:30pm AST (8:00am-9:30am EST). Visit our website to join this global event www.educationaboveall.org

Education Above All (EAA) Foundation

Education Above All (EAA) Foundation is a global education foundation established in 2012 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. EAA envisions bringing hope and real opportunity to the lives of impoverished and marginalised children, youth and women, especially in the developing world and in dire circumstances such as conflict situations and natural disasters. We believe that education is the single most effective means of reducing poverty, generating economic growth and creating peaceful and just societies, as well as a fundamental right for all children and an essential condition to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). For more information, visit educationaboveall.org.

EAA is comprised of four programmes: Educate A Child (EAC), Al Fakhoora, Reach Out To Asia (ROTA), and Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict (PEIC). In addition to providing access to education for children around the world, EAA advocates to safeguard inclusive and quality education for all.