Educate a Child - 2015-2019 - End of Project Report

Key Project Achievements per location

CHAD

• 225 classrooms constructed/rehabilitated • 54,954 students provided with books and other reading materials • 395 teachers benefiting from certified teacher training

ETHIOPIA

• 76 classrooms constructed • 447,081 textbooks, exercise and reference books provided to teachers and learners • 2,630 desks provided to schools

IRAN

• 35 schools constructed • 2,645 over-aged learners annually supported through literacy training • 659 students annually provided with transportation services to and from school

KENYA-DADAAB

• 137 classrooms rehabilitated • 151 PTA and SMC members trained on school governance • 100 tablets purchased and 10 schools equipped

KENYA-KAKUMA

• 1,154 children with special needs supported • 559 teachers trained on safe learning environments and child friendly activities • 5,723 school bags purchased

MALAYSIA

• 2,120 children annually provided with transportation services to and from school • 3,801 students annually benefiting from extra-curricular activities • 7,288 children annually participating in standard literacy and numeracy assessments

PAKISTAN

• 9,446 attendance-based incentives provided to students • 99 SMCs annually supported to increase the enrolment of out-of-school girls • 167 school enrolment campaigns conducted in refugee villages

RWANDA

• 14 blocks of latrines and 20 hand washing facilities constructed/rehabilitated • 20,278 children annually provided with school feeding • 1,102 teaching material kits provided

SOUTH SUDAN

• 113 semi-permanent classrooms constructed • 12,512 over-aged learners supported through Accelerated Education • 40 sensitisation and awareness campaigns conducted on the importance of education

SUDAN

• 1 school and 100 classrooms constructed • 5,543 students supported through the payment of school grants, school and exam fees • 927 teachers and educational personnel trained

SYRIA

• 119 schools rehabilitated • 135,473 IDP and refugee students annually benefiting from the provision of remedial and catch up classes • 4,427 educational personnel trained on psychosocial support

UGANDA

• 326 classrooms and 117 teacher accommodation rooms constructed • 1,755 teachers recruited and deployed • 932 children with disabilities and children from vulnerable households supported

YEMEN-ADEN

• 9,122 children provided with uniforms, shoes and school bags • 170 teachers and educational personnel annually paid incentives • 107 meetings organised with the MoE and other educational stakeholders

YEMEN-SANA’A

• 295 children with special needs identified and supported • 10 child protection committees established and supported • 50 trainings organised for 1,219 teachers, educational personnel, social workers, health workers and community members