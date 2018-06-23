ECW Gender Strategy 2018-2021 - Advancing Gender Equality in Education in Emergencies
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
EDUCATION CANNOT WAIT’S STRATEGY FOR ADVANCING GENDER EQUALITY IN AND THROUGH EDUCATION PUTS GENDER-EQUALITY AT THE FOREFRONT OF ECW’S FINANCING IN EMERGENCIES AND PROTRACTED CRISIS.
Making gender ECW priority in the ECW Strategic Plan 2018-2021, it seeks to ensure that the needs and experiences of girls and boys are examined and systematically incorporated throughout ECW’s work to:
Ensure that gender analysis and gender equality is central to each of ECW’s core functions, collective outcomes, implementation and financing modalities, and operations.
Ensure sufficient gender capacity in ECW’s assessment, planning, and proposal development processes. This entails the engagement of all relevant partners with gender expertise and all relevant sectors. It will includes supporting gender capacity at the field level, among implementing partners, within monitoring, evaluation and learning.
All ECW approved proposals will meet minimum standards regarding sex and age disaggregated data, the gender and age marker, a gender architecture capacity assessment, and commitment to ‘do no harm’.
Ensure that all country based investments include support for a ‘core package’ of interventions that advance gender equality in and through education.
ECW’s unique contribution to bridging the humanitarian-development divide, particularly in protracted crises, will link its genderresponsive and transformative investments to the overall education response and sector planning.
ECW’s Acceleration Facility will support (1) gender capacity strengthening at country level to improve coordination, gender responsive programming, monitoring and evaluation; (2) improved and betterharmonised gender data collection, and (3) innovations that advance gender equality in through education. It will also support gender-transformative investments to increase the centrality of gender to ECW’s five core functions, including partnerships, advocacy, and resource mobilization.
ECW’s monitoring and evaluation strategy will ensure that gender equality indicators are included in its results framework, outcome reporting, monitoring and evaluation plan, and feedback mechanisms.
An ECW Gender Task Team will be established to support the development of tools, engagement with system-wide gender forums (including the Inter-Agency Standing Committee) and provide guidance on the implementation of the Gender Strategy.
Strengthen partnerships, coordination and address gender capacity needs, by establishing memoranda of understanding or alternative partnership agreements with relevant partner organizations.
Ensure that the Gender Strategy is aligned with ECW’s operations and management practices.
To this end, ECW will establish a separate Policy to Advance Gender Equality