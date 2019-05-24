ECRE Working Paper: Refugee-Led Organisations (RLOs) in Europe: Policy Contributions, Opportunities and Challenges

This working paper is examining the role that Refugee-Led Organisations (RLOs) can play in contributing to finding policy and practical solutions to refugee issues. Based on a literature review and interview with different stakeholders, including policy-makers and RLO representatives from different EU Member States, it analyses why RLOs are not practically involved in the development, evaluation and discussion of asylum and integration policies/practices at the EU level and how the major challenges they face can be addressed.

