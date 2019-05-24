24 May 2019

ECRE Working Paper: Refugee-Led Organisations (RLOs) in Europe: Policy Contributions, Opportunities and Challenges

Report
from European Council on Refugees and Exiles
Published on 24 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (198.85 KB)

This working paper is examining the role that Refugee-Led Organisations (RLOs) can play in contributing to finding policy and practical solutions to refugee issues. Based on a literature review and interview with different stakeholders, including policy-makers and RLO representatives from different EU Member States, it analyses why RLOs are not practically involved in the development, evaluation and discussion of asylum and integration policies/practices at the EU level and how the major challenges they face can be addressed.

ECRE Working Papers present research and analysis on asylum and migration. Their purpose is to stimulate debate by showcasing emerging ideas. Working Papers are commissioned by ECRE; the views they contain are those of their authors and do not necessarily represent ECRE’s positions.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.