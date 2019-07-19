19 Jul 2019

ECRE Policy Note: Return Policy: Desperately Seeking Evidence and Balance

from European Council on Refugees and Exiles
Published on 19 Jul 2019
I. INTRODUCTION

Since 2015 the European Commission and Member States have put considerable efforts into making returns more “effective”, defined as increasing the number of irregularly-staying third-country nationals returned to a third country from the European Union (EU). The recent push for higher return rates from policy makers was caused by the higher than usual number of people arriving irregularly in 2015, a number which has since dramatically decreased. Despite this decrease, return remains a focus, with the trend for ever more restrictive policies both towards individuals and in relations with third countries.

The European Commission has argued that a low number of returns undermines the credibility of asylum and migration policies for the public and is a cause of secondary movement and irregular migration. ECRE accepts that returns are a legitimate part of migration policy, but the lack of evidence for many of the assumptions behind recent policy decisions (including on close structural links between secondary movements and return, people’s willingness to return voluntarily being “dependent” on the threat of forced return, and the ”pull factor” of return assistance) is of great concern. ECRE also rejects a purely numerical measure of the effectiveness of returns, arguing instead for consideration of what happens post-return. Overall, ECRE supports a broader approach grounded on agency, dignity, and a longer-term vision for individuals and communities; return should not be taking place without three pre-requisites: fair and coherent asylum policies; fair and humane return policies; and fair and transparent relations with third countries based on human rights.

Despite the recent focus and resources spent on returns by the EU and Member States, there has actually been a decrease in the overall number and the rate of return since 2016 (see tables below). Numbers of nonEU nationals returned with the assistance of Frontex also decreased between 2017 and 2018. The difficulties in increasing returns are due to numerous complex variables, many of which are out of the control of Member States and certainly of the individual ordered to leave. This policy note looks at what makes returns so difficult and argues that changing a complicated policy like return should not be rushed. Reform should be based on review and impact assessment including on the fundamental rights of the individual. Policy makers must accept the complexity of the situation for the individuals concerned and ensure that those with no prospect of return in the foreseeable future can reside in dignity in the EU.

