23 May 2019

ECRE Policy Note: Outspending on migration?

Report
from European Council on Refugees and Exiles
Published on 23 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (42.92 KB)

I. INTRODUCTION

In the negotiations of the upcoming Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) 2012-27 there are some persisting disagreements between Member States on the overall architecture and governance of the EU’s future seven year budget. Some relate to asylum and migration: how much money will be provided for migration-related objectives? For what specifically? To be spent where? And under whose competence?

In particular, Member States are divided over the way in which migration should feature in the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI), to what extent Justice and Home Affairs (JHA) funds should cover migration related spending outside the EU and what coordination between internal and external funding for migration should exist. The background against which this is discussed is that Member States have agreed to follow the European Commission’s proposal to dedicate 10% of the NDICI to “addressing the root causes of irregular migration and forced displacement and to supporting migration management and governance including the protection of refugees and migrants’ rights”. In addition, the concept of dedicated, significant components for external migration management has been introduced as a feature for all three Justice and Home Affairs Funds, the proposed Asylum and Migration Fund (AMF), the Integrated Border Management Fund (IBMF) and the Internal Security Fund (ISF).

It is expected that this will be discussed by Heads of State and Government in the coming months. This Policy Note seeks to inform discussions by providing a perspective on what would constitute the most effective and rights based approach to funding asylum and migration outside the EU.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.