22 Jul 2019

ECRE Policy Note: Border Procedures not a Panacea

Report
from European Council on Refugees and Exiles
I. INTRODUCTION

The use of border procedures to determine whether a person requires international protection, while permitted under European Union (EU) asylum legislation provided certain conditions are met, is highly controversial. Conducted in situations of formal or de facto detention in border areas which are generally difficult to access by legal assistance providers, border procedures are not conducive to a fair and effective examination of international protection claims.

Being optional under the existing recast Asylum Procedures Directive, Member States’ practice as regards border procedures is highly divergent, with a majority of States not formally applying border procedures until recently. Member States located at the EU’s external land and sea borders have come under pressure from other EU Member States and institutions to introduce such procedures in domestic legislation or, where they already existed, to apply them more rigorously in practice. This includes current discussions on a nonbinding disembarkation arrangement involving relocation to a coalition of willing Member States, which risk being derailed by attempts to force the use of border procedures.

Meanwhile, controversy over mandatory border procedures also dominates the discussions on legislative reform of the EU asylum acquis, the fate of which is highly uncertain due to the deadlock over the reform of the Dublin system, as well as the Return Directive. Border procedures are seen as a panacea for the many challenges of the EU’s asylum and migration policy by some Member States, but fiercely opposed by others, thus blocking the adoption of a Council position on both proposals.

In this policy note, ECRE warns against mainstreaming border procedures as a core instrument of the EU’s common asylum and return policies. Their presentation as a “solution” is based on unsubstantiated assumptions about their feasibility. The policy note highlights fundamental rights and efficiency concerns with such an approach. It concludes with recommendations to States applying border procedures to ensure effective access to asylum, as well as to EU co-legislators on the definition and role of border procedures in the future EU’s legal framework on asylum and return.

