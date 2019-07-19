ECRE Legal Note: Reforming Legal Assistance in Austria: An End to Independent Provision?

I. INTRODUCTION

Quality legal assistance and representation throughout the asylum process is at the core of fair, transparent and efficient asylum procedures. Asylum seekers are often not familiar with the national framework and face significant obstacles in navigating and understanding the complexity of asylum procedures, e.g. because of a lack of information or language barriers. Their disadvantaged position in the asylum procedure necessarily calls for adequate guidance and assistance at the earliest stage possible as it creates trust in the asylum process and benefits both asylum applicants and the asylum authorities. Yet access to free legal assistance and representation for asylum seekers remains contentious in many European countries and has been subject to various restrictions.

The latest example of this worrying trend is Austria, one of the European Union (EU) countries which recorded the largest relative decrease of first-time applicants in 2018 (-49 % representing 11,000 applicants) compared to 2017.1 On 19 June 2019, the Austrian Parliament adopted a law establishing a Federal Agency for Supervision and Support Services (Bundesagentur für Betreuungs- und Unterstützungsleistungen, BBU GmbH) which will be in charge inter alia of (i) providing reception conditions (“basic care”), (ii) providing legal assistance to asylum seekers; (iii) providing assistance for return, (iv) providing human rights observers to monitor deportations; and (v) providing interpreters and translators during the asylum procedure.2 The Federal Agency is supposed to carry out task (i) as of 1 July 2020 and all other tasks (ii to v) as of 1 January 2021.

The stated objectives of the law are fourfold: to increase the efficiency of the assistance of the Federal Government (“Bundesbetreuung”); to reduce both the costs of the process and the dependency on external legal aid providers; to provide objective legal assistance; and to enforce voluntary return through quality counselling. The Federal Agency is established as a “limited liability company” (“Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung, GmbH”),4 and its sole shareholder is the Federal Government.5 The Federal Ministry of Interior, which is responsible inter alia for the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum (Bundesamt für Fremdenwesen und Asyl, BFA),6 is granted significant influence over the functioning and the role of the new Federal Agency.

In this legal note, the European Council on Refugees and Exiles (ECRE) provides its analysis of the main changes introduced by the law and their impact on the provision of legal assistance to asylum applicants both at first and second instance. In addition to the overall restrictive approach to free legal assistance and representation pursued by the new law, the exclusion of welfare organisations and external service providers in the provision of legal assistance is of particular concern to the ECRE.