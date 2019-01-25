ECOWAS launches Plans of Action for its Conflict Prevention Framework

Abuja, 24th January 2019. The Plans of Action (PoA) of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)’ Conflict Prevention Framework (ECPF) are to be launched on Monday, the 28th of January 2019 at the ECOWAS Commission headquarters, in Abuja, Nigeria.

The ECPF comprises 15 components including its Enabling Mechanism which is at the heart of reinforcing intra-ECOWAS cooperation and ensuring the coordination of the implementation of the ECPF Plans of Acton that contributes to a measurable improvement of peace, security and stability in the region.

The PoA being launched, drive the activities of the components which include: Early warning, preventive diplomacy, democracy and political governance, human rights and rule of law, media, natural resource governance, cross-border initiatives and security governance.

Others are: Women, peace and security, youth empowerment, ECOWAS Stand-By Force, Humanitarian assistance, peace education (Culture of peace) as well as the Enabling Mechanism.

The launch of the PoA is a precursor to the upcoming retreat meant for the ECPF Focal Point Directorates from the 29th to the 31st of January 2019 in Goshen City, Nasarawa State, Nigeria.

The retreat is positioned to create a platform for all ECPF Focal Point Directorates to strategize on the improvement of conflict preventions blueprints and to enhance effective cross-departmental collaboration, cooperation and capacity building.

Additionally, the gathering is meant to reinforce learning and strategizing for effective resource mobilization initiatives and project implementation best practices.

The ECOWAS Conflict Prevention Framework (ECPF) was adopted by the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council (MSC) in January 2008 to provide a framework for identifying, designing and implementing programs and activities for operational and structural conflict prevention in ECOWAS Member States.

By mainstreaming conflict prevention into ECOWAS’ policies and programs, the ECPF seeks to provide tools to strengthen regional and national capacities for preventing violent conflicts or their recurrence.