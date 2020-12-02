Ecosystem-based disaster risk reduction: Implementing nature-based solutions for resilience

The purpose of this policy paper is to increase awareness of the important role of ecosystem-based approaches in reducing disaster risk. It emphasises the central role of ecosystem-based disaster risk reduction (Eco-DRR) in strengthening the coherent implementation of various international frameworks under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It further provides suggestions on how to capitalise on the growing evidence-base for strengthening the integration of Eco-DRR and other nature-based solutions (NbS), such as ecosystem-based adaptation (EbA) into disaster risk reduction strategies and national development plans and highlights the usefulness of Eco-DRR in systemic risk management, using examples and good practices from the Asia-Pacific region and other parts of the world.

An inclusive, "all-of-government" and "whole-of-society" approach towards the development of ecosystem-based approaches to DRR ensure their legitimacy, ownership and buy-in by core national actors in DRR and development and their smooth adoption and sustainable implementation at the country level. The intended target audience of this document are policymakers, planners and practitioners in DRR, CCA, sustainable development, and natural resource management.

The document forms a key knowledge and evidence base of the Words-into-Action Implementation Guide for Nature-based Solutions for Disaster Risk Reduction, currently under development. Though the geographic focus of the document is on the Asia-Pacific region the analysis is global and can be applied in other regions as well.