Economic support for COVID affected Women -Tiffany foundation project, End line Report Aug 2021

The objective is to assess the extent to which the program had achieved its strategic objective of improved food security to drought-affected households in the target locations according to a baseline survey carried out earlier in April. The study focused on assessing the status of vulnerable women, whose economic mainstay has been affected by the recurrent shocks & stress and had difficulties accessing essential services. Also, the maternal health situation reflects the prevalences of morbidity and mortality cases caused either during pregnancy or childbirth/delivery. The delay of rains, desert locust invasion, and supply chain disruption with COVID19 hazards had adversely affected food security and nutrition outcomes, which exacerbated vulnerable households’ nutritional status and wellbeing.