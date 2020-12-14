Economic integration into host communities in times of crisis

How to ease the impact of Covid-19 on displaced populations in low- and middle-income countries

KEY MESSAGES

•The Covid-19 pandemic aggravates existing challenges faced by displaced populations in economically integrating into the host country.

•Cash and in-kind transfers, as well as Covid-19-adapted public works programmes, are promising tools to ease immediate adverse impacts.

•Integrated approaches that cut across sectors are key to addressing the multiple adverse impacts on the displaced.

•Virtual forms of training and mental-health programmes can foster employability. Particularly here, but also more generally, digital infrastructure should be enhanced.

•During economic reopening,(self-)employment should be supported through one-off grants or credits and innovative matching formats.