Economic Inclusion for the Poorest and COVID-19 - Draft Policy Note
Executive Summary
Economic inclusion programs for the poorest show strong potential as part of integrated policy responsesfocused on containing the pandemic, ensuring food security, and supporting medium-term recovery.
This note considers initial adaptations and early priorities in economic inclusion programs to support mediumand longer-term recovery efforts. The note is intended to be a resource for policy makers and practitioners faced with the dual challenge of adapting existing programs in response to a pandemic and ensuring the readiness of existing or new programs as part of medium- and longer-term recovery efforts. The note is devised as the first in a series of thematic briefs.
This note defines economic inclusion programs as a multidimensional set of “bundled interventions” that support households and communities to increase their incomes and assets. These interventions are sometimes referred to as productive inclusion, graduation, or community-driven development programs. Common interventions include a combination of cash or in-kind transfers; skills training or coaching; access to finance; and linkages to market support.
10 key messages frame this note: 1. COVID-19 will have an unprecedented impact by reversing long-run poverty gains and pushing an estimated 180 million people into extreme poverty. The pandemic compounds existing challenges in rural and fragile settings and raises demands among the “new poor,” urban economies, and migrant populations.
Economic inclusion programs are well placed to meet the challenges of COVID-19. Their diversity with respect to bundling context-specific components gives these programs considerable flexibility in adapting to different population groups and across rural, urban, and fragile settings. The most frequently cited objectives include productivity, self-employment, income diversification, and resilience.
Existing economic inclusion programs provide an immediate platform to support local livelihood recovery and broader replication. New estimates highlight economic inclusion programs in at least 75 countries, serving 20 million households, benefiting over 90 million individuals, either directly or indirectly.
The potential for quick adaptation hinges strongly on local structures and capacities, e.g., informal savings groups, local governance groups, and formalized producer organizations. However, adaptation is challenged by COVID-19 constraints such as movement disruptions, social distancing, and care burdens.
Key priorities in adapting program design include: (1) mitigating health risks, e.g., by linking to health insurance and including health messaging; (2) coping with market disruptions and anticipating possible livelihood opportunities; and (3) strengthening real-time evidence generation.
Key priorities in adapting program delivery include: (1) early activation of economic inclusion components in new programs, especially cash transfers; (2) scale-up of digital solutions for delivery of key program components; and (3) identification of practical measures to maintain social distancing.
A focus on women’s economic empowerment is a key priority. Lessons from previous crises highlight declining opportunities for women, de-prioritization of female health services, and increased gender-based violence. Economic inclusion programs have long-standing experience in gender-sensitive program design and delivery.
A likely consequence of COVID-19 will be the coalescence and persistence of large-scale economic inclusion programs led by governments. Previous global crises suggest that the pathway to scale is often politically driven, especially when social cohesion is threatened, asin Peru, India, Bangladesh, and Indonesia.
Social safety net programs provide a key entry point for governments to scale economic inclusion efforts.
With adaptive social protection systems forming the backbone of the first wave of response, the scale-up of economic inclusion programs is an important complement for households and communities moving forward. Holistic economic inclusion programs build resilience to help the poorest withstand major shocks.
Several challenges and opportunities underpin the potential to scale up: (1) adapting to uncertainty; (2) maintaining political commitment given competing priorities; (3) program costs and availability of financing; (4) inter-agency coordination; and (5) sustaining partnerships at local and global levels.