20 Feb 2019

Economic Impacts of Foreign Aid in Fragile States

Report
from Department for International Development
Published on 06 Nov 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (612.18 KB)

Abstract

This report reviews available studies that evaluate the effects of international aid on the local economic conditions. It is presented in an annotated bibliography style that describes the key findings and methodology. It includes studies that analyse direct and/or indirect economic effects of local spending or operations within a country, and focus on fragile and conflict-affected countries. Given the time available for this review, it covers relevant studies that have been published since 2010. 12 key studies are examined in this report. 5 of the studies primarily focus on local spending of aid agencies and analyse their economic impacts . 5 studies examine indirect economic effects of the presence of aid agencies. 2 studies describe the economic impacts using qualitative case studies through perception surveys. Only one study focuses on the overall spending of donors within a country, while other studies examine the spending from one or few interventions and agencies. These studies analyse different levels of economic outcomes: individual, sectoral and macro levels.

K4D helpdesk reports provide summaries of current research, evidence and lessons learned. This report was commissioned by the UK Department for International Development.

