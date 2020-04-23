The Economic Impacts of COVID-19 and Gender Inequality: Recommendations for policymaking

COVID-19 is a crisis that demands urgent responses. As the pandemic spreads, a coordinated and integral response to healthcare, care policies and other measures are required in order to mitigate the social and economic impacts of the crisis. Women are often at the front line of health and care response in healthcare centers, social services, communities and households, often ensuring the well-being, care, and resilience of affected persons, the elderly, children, girls and boys and their families. Economic consequences will be far-reaching and will deepen existing inequalities, including in gender inequalities.