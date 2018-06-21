Economic and Social Council: Special economic, humanitarian and disaster relief assistance

ECOSOC/6932

21 JUNE 2018

ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCIL

NAME TO COME (Spain), associating herself with the European Union, said that the protection of civilians and respect of international humanitarian law was a significant priority for her Government. Spain was focusing on the provision of medical care in conflict regions, and ensuring a substantive reduction of attacks on medical staff. In addition to a humanitarian solution to myriad international crises, there must also be a political one that was ambitious and impactful. Spain could not overlook the major competition for humanitarian funds, she said, stressing the need for the international community to agree on a consensus on how to deal with overlooked crises. She regretted that it was not possible to reach an agreement in the text on sexual and reproduction health. The resolution should be able to mention the specific needs of women and children. She welcomed the new points in the 2018 resolution specifically pertaining to sexual violence, children and the most vulnerable. It was important to move towards a global humanitarian agenda that fully respected human rights.

NAME TO COME (Brazil) said “leaving no one behind” was a global responsibility, stressing that humanitarian emergencies must be dealt with in a humane and dignified manner. “They need our help and support to ensure respect for their rights wherever they go,” he said, referring to the millions of displaced people worldwide. He commended the efforts of Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in supporting national plans, adding that Brazil continued to offer humanitarian visas to those displaced by the Syria civil war. Brazil also provided humanitarian and medical supplies. The only way, however, to reduce humanitarian need was to work towards a lasting political solution to conflict and crises. Turning to the dangers posed by hurricanes, droughts and other natural hazards, he welcomed emphasis on resilience-building and quick, flexible responses to emergencies. He welcomed the new emphasis on children and people with disabilities in the text. He also added that local and regional initiatives helped countries support local markets and respond to crisis in a timely manner.

NAME TO COME (Russian Federation) said there had been an increase in natural hazards, industrial accidents and armed conflicts around the world that required international coordination. It was a priority that the resolution of conflicts should remain a cornerstone for United Nations responses to humanitarian situations. States should play a leading role in the coordination of humanitarian responses. Governments had a capacity that was unmatched by other entities. The sovereignty of the host country should be respected. In the last 20 years, there was an acute problem increasingly created by the absence of food security. The donor community should provide additional assistance. Harmony and timely joint action needed to be ensured. The prevention of conflicts would help reduce the need for humanitarian assistance by achieving peace. It was necessary to end conflicts and support international dialogue. The Russian Federation was an active participant in that area.

NAME TO COME (China), associating himself with “Group of 77” developing countries, said that, in 2017, natural hazards, armed conflicts and protracted crises kept the global level of humanitarian needs increasing. There were more challenges for developing economies. It was necessary to strengthen international coordination. Urgent action was needed, and China attached great importance to finding solutions. A timely response to the needs of the recipient countries was necessary. In line with the United Nations Charter and General Assembly resolution 46/182, humanitarian assistance had to be provided with respect for sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and the national unity of the recipient countries. Peace was only sustainable if grounded in development. It was necessary to scale up assistance and lay a foundation for the transition from disaster relief to development.

NAME TO COME (Morocco) said humanitarian emergencies fuelled by conflict and natural hazards had led to worrying developments, calling on Governments, civil society and the private sector to join forces to deal with the crises. Verified, updated data and its exchange between Member States and humanitarian actors must be utilized to reduce the suffering of populations. He condemned the manipulation for political means of vulnerable populations, particularly women and children. Humanitarian actors must be able to reach those in need, he stressed. Aid currently available was below what was needed, he added, emphasizing that the effectiveness of humanitarian aid was largely dependent on aid reaching vulnerable communities. Host countries and humanitarian actors had the primary responsibility to avoid aid misappropriation, which was a serious violation of international law. He strongly condemned attacks carried out against humanitarian staff, recalling that the international community had a collective duty to ensure their safety.

NAME TO COME (Syria), associating himself with the Group of 77, said that the draft resolution was not balanced and unfortunately was in line with the interventionist policies of some countries. Those nations continued to politicize humanitarian crises. The draft resolution did not focus on operational elements. Some countries had tried to include controversial issues, such as protection and non-consensual issues agreed to only by some Member States. The text barely touched on sustainable development, technology transfer and the need to fight poverty and achieve food security. The draft also did not consider terrorism as one of the causes of humanitarian crises. Terrorism remained a culprit of crises, including in his country. Noting that unilateral measures were contrary to human rights and the United Nations Charter, he said that some countries, enjoying great economic and political leverage, continued to interfere in the internal affairs of other Member States.

