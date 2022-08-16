Ecological Threat Register

Screenshot(s) of the interactive content as of 16 08 2022 Screenshot 1 View the interactive content page

This is the second edition of the Ecological Threat Report (ETR), which analyses 178 independent states and territories. Produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), the report covers over 2,500 sub- national administrative units or 99.9% of the world’s population.

The report assesses threats relating to food risk, water risk, rapid population growth, temperature anomalies and natural disasters. These assessments are then combined with national measures of socio- economic resilience to determine which countries have the most severe threats and lowest coping capabilities.

These are the countries most likely to suffer from increased levels of ecological-threat related conflict. The Ecological Threat Report also looks at the future, with projections out to 2050.