ECHO Factsheet – Emergency support within the EU – Last updated 22/05/2019

What is it?

In urgent and exceptional circumstances, such as the sudden influx of refugees in Europe, the European Union can fund emergency humanitarian support for people in need within the EU territory. The emergency support within the European Union, adopted in March 2016, aims to preserve life, prevent and alleviate human suffering and maintain human dignity.

Why is this important?

When other instruments are insufficient, this type of support can be provided for exceptional disasters in the European Union with severe humanitarian consequences. The provision of such assistance is decided collectively by Member States within the Council. Other financial instruments or tools also exist to respond to disasters within the EU, such as the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Emergency humanitarian assistance can be delivered, in close coordination with EU Member States, to the most vulnerable victims of disasters via projects carried out on the ground by the EU's humanitarian partner organisations. These organisations are UN agencies, international organisations, Member State specialised services or NGOs that have signed a framework agreement with the European Union. Where necessary, the EU can also directly fund assistance, relief and protection operations.

Food, shelter, water, medicine and protection measures are some of the types of humanitarian assistance which can be directed to affected populations. All emergency support operations within the EU are carried out in accordance with the international humanitarian principles.

How are we helping?

Emergency support inside Europe can be provided in response to disasters that result in severe and wide-ranging humanitarian consequences in one or more EU Member States.

Close to 1.4 million refugees and migrants arrived in the European Union between 2015 and 2016 by sea. This stretched the response capacity of single Member States to their limits. That is why the Council of the European Union activated the Emergency Support Instrument for three years to help respond to the influx of refugees and migrants into the European Union. In Greece, nearly 857 000 refugees and migrants arrived in 2015 alone.

To respond to this unprecedented situation, the European Union dedicated over €643 million for the period of 3 years from 16 March 2016 to 15 March 2019 to fund emergency support operations addressing the needs of refugees in Greece. The EU funding was made available via partner organisations such as UN agencies, the Red Cross and non-governmental organisations. This support was complementary to what was being provided by the national authorities, as well as other EU instruments.

The funding enabled the delivery of primary healthcare, better hygiene conditions and the construction of temporary housing for people in need. EU-funded projects also ensured the provision of food and other essentials such as sleeping bags, blankets and personal hygiene items. Since 2017, with the situation in Greece increasingly being managed by the Greek authorities, the EU's emergency support funding had shifted towards more permanent and dignified solutions for refugees. The flagship of this transition had been the 'Emergency

Support to Integration & Accommodation' (ESTIA) programme, which helps refugees and their families rent urban accommodation and provides them with regular cash assistance. The EU continues to fund this as well as other programmes through other EU funding instruments.

Last updated 22/05/2019