18 Jan 2020

Ebola and Cholera Epidemics: An ALNAP Lessons Paper

Report
from ALNAP
Published on 17 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.58 MB)

According to the World Health Organization, epidemics are occurring more often and spreading faster and further than ever in many different regions of the world, with new epidemics (such as Ebola, HIV/AIDS and SARS), the re-emergence of old diseases (such as tuberculosis) and the persistence of controllable diseases in low-income countries (such as measles, cholera or malaria) becoming major public health emergencies. These are happening more frequently and taking more lives in contexts where humanitarian actors operate.

This paper aims to inform future humanitarian responses to epidemics or in contexts of an epidemic by drawing lessons for humanitarian practitioners from the responses to Ebola and cholera epidemics since 2010.

