Eastern Africa Seasonal Monitor: Progress of the October-December Season - Research, Analysis and Monitoring (RAM) Unit World Food Programme, Regional Bureau Nairobi (9th November 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

▪ The delayed and poor rainfall performance in October sets in motion the likelihood of a 5th consecutive season in the eastern Horn of Africa. The likelihood of depressed seasonal rains will extend the current drought into 2023. Preliminary analysis indicate that this could continue during the March – May 2023 season.

▪ Significant vegetation deficits and water shortage continue in drought affected areas impacting on livelihoods and livestock production. Most drought affected areas have not received sufficient rains to enhance rangeland regeneration and water replenishment.

▪ Households in drought affected areas of Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia have lost over 9.2 million livestock heads through deaths since the drought started eroding their livelihoods assets. It will take the households and the livestock sector a longer time to recover from the effects of the drought.

▪ Crops planted during the June-September season in northern areas are at advanced stages of growth and harvests will be mixed given the influences of climatic shocks (floods), economic challenges (input and fuel prices), and effects of conflicts/insecurity (South Sudan and Ethiopia).

▪ In equatorial areas of the region, the second season crop planting is underway but there are concerns given the forecasted depressed rains and warmer-than-normal temperatures that will negatively impact on seasonal production. A consecutive below-average seasonal production will impact on food availability and further worsen the food insecurity in the region.

▪ Unlike in eastern Horn of Africa that is facing droughts, flooding continues to affect populations, properties, infrastructure, croplands and social facilities in Sudan, South Sudan, and parts of Ethiopia. Damage to growing crops will impact on seasonal harvests and food availability.

▪ With the fifth consecutive poor season setting in eastern Horn of Africa, the prevailing drought conditions will likely worsen, pushing more people into an alarming/severe food and nutrition insecurity (including risk of famine in parts of Somalia), and negative livelihood coping situation. About 20.9 million people are currently facing severe food insecurity; over 7.4 million children under 5-years are malnourished.

▪ Stakeholders in the various sectors should sustain or up-scale humanitarian responses, enhance anticipatory actions, and strengthen resilience building to cushion the already affected populations from further impacts. This is in addition to close monitoring of the situation and provision of early warning information for programming.