Eastern Africa Regional Cash Working Group Meeting Notes 25th October 2022, 2:30pm-4:00pm via Zoom

Introduction of the Agenda

The chair welcomed all in attendance and introduced the meeting agenda.

Meeting agenda:

· What the literature says on progress made towards localization of CVA

· Presentation 1 by ASAL Humanitarian Network

· Presentation 2 by Dutch Relief Alliance (Was not able to attend the meeting)

· Discussions: How could coordination mechanisms such as cash working groups best support local organisations?

· Wrap up

The following key questions guided the discussions on CVA and localization.

1)What progress has been made? What are the good practice that should be scaled up? 2)What practices should be avoided? 3)How could coordination mechanisms such as cash working groups best support local organisations?