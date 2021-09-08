Eastern Africa Regional Cash Working Group - CVA for Health Outcomes Workshop: Towards an Action Plan, 8th - 9th June 2021

In June this year, the Regional Cash Working Group (CWG) for Eastern Africa and the Global Health Cluster (GHC) engaged in a two day workshop to take stock of CVA for health outcomes activities, facilitate exchange of knowledge, explore the gaps, challenges and opportunities, and develop an action plan to better support humanitarian actors using CVA for health outcomes. The workshop was a huge step towards building a joint action plan on how the Regional CWG can support and coordinate CVA and health practitioners in the design and implementing of cash and health projects.