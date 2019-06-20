East Asia and The Pacific - Disaster Risk Reduction, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018 | September 30, 2018

The 32 countries in the East Asia and the Pacific (EAP) region have varying levels of development and capacity, as well as exposure and vulnerability to natural hazards. Many countries in the region undergo seasonal periods of increased hydrometeorological activity, experiencing cyclones and monsoon rains that can trigger increased flood and landslide risks. Several EAP countries situated along the Pacific Ring of Fire also experience volcanic activity, earthquakes, and associated tsunamis. In FY 2018, USAID/OFDA continued to respond to disasters and support DRR programs that strengthen the capacity of first responders, enhance and expand early warning systems, and increase disaster awareness and improve preparedness among at-risk communities.

USAID/OFDA has focused DRR activities in the EAP region on strategic, context-specific programs designed to meet particular risk reduction needs in each country, with capacity building and self-reliance as consistent themes across all programs. In FY 2018, USAID/OFDA continued this strategic approach by building host nation and local community capacity to prepare for and better respond to disasters through ongoing programs, as well as several new initiatives at both the country and regional levels. In addition, USAID/OFDA maintained support for programs throughout the region funded with prior year assistance. Cumulatively, USAID/OFDA provided nearly $29.2 million in FY 2018 for DRR projects throughout EAP.