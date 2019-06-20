20 Jun 2019

East Asia and The Pacific - Disaster Risk Reduction, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018 | September 30, 2018

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 30 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (412.41 KB)

OVERVIEW

  • The 32 countries in the East Asia and the Pacific (EAP) region have varying levels of development and capacity, as well as exposure and vulnerability to natural hazards. Many countries in the region undergo seasonal periods of increased hydrometeorological activity, experiencing cyclones and monsoon rains that can trigger increased flood and landslide risks. Several EAP countries situated along the Pacific Ring of Fire also experience volcanic activity, earthquakes, and associated tsunamis. In FY 2018, USAID/OFDA continued to respond to disasters and support DRR programs that strengthen the capacity of first responders, enhance and expand early warning systems, and increase disaster awareness and improve preparedness among at-risk communities.

  • USAID/OFDA has focused DRR activities in the EAP region on strategic, context-specific programs designed to meet particular risk reduction needs in each country, with capacity building and self-reliance as consistent themes across all programs. In FY 2018, USAID/OFDA continued this strategic approach by building host nation and local community capacity to prepare for and better respond to disasters through ongoing programs, as well as several new initiatives at both the country and regional levels. In addition, USAID/OFDA maintained support for programs throughout the region funded with prior year assistance. Cumulatively, USAID/OFDA provided nearly $29.2 million in FY 2018 for DRR projects throughout EAP.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.