East Asia and The Pacific - Disaster Risk Reduction, Fiscal Year (FY) 2017
OVERVIEW
The 32 countries in the East Asia and the Pacific (EAP) region2 have varying levels of development and capacity, as well as exposure and vulnerability to natural hazards. Many countries in the region undergo seasonal periods of increased hydrometeorological activity, experiencing cyclones and monsoon rains that can trigger increased flood and landslide risks. Several EAP countries situated along the Pacific Ring of Fire also experience volcanic activity, earthquakes, and associated tsunamis. In FY 2017, USAID/OFDA continued to respond to disasters and support DRR programs that strengthen the ability of communities, governments, businesses, and other actors to prepare for and respond to emergencies.
USAID/OFDA has focused DRR activities in the EAP region on strategic, contextspecific programs designed to meet particular risk reduction needs in each country, with capacity building as a consistent theme across all programs. In FY 2017, USAID/OFDA continued this strategic approach by building host nation and local community capacity to prepare for and better respond to disasters through ongoing programs, as well as a several new initiatives at both the country and regional levels. In addition, USAID/OFDA maintained support for programs throughout the region funded with prior year assistance.
Cumulatively, USAID/OFDA provided more than $38.3 million in FY 2017 for DRR projects throughout EAP.
STAND-ALONE DRR PROGRAMS IN EAP
In FY 2017, USAID/OFDA provided more than $38.3 million for stand-alone DRR initiatives in EAP that improved preparedness and aimed to lessen the worst impacts of disasters. USAID/OFDA provided additional funding for regional and global stand-alone programs that included activities to strengthen disaster preparedness and response. At the regional and country levels, USAID/OFDA and implementing partners engaged communities, national and local governments, international and regional organizations, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to develop effective strategies— tailored to the needs of vulnerable populations—to reduce disaster-related risks. These programs reflected USAID/OFDA’s commitment to support capacity development; strengthen linkages among risk identification, monitoring, early warning, and early action; and expand partnerships and joint programming. Analysis of existing capacities and social, economic, and environmental trends guided programs