East Asia and The Pacific - Disaster Risk Reduction, Fiscal Year (FY) 2017

The 32 countries in the East Asia and the Pacific (EAP) region2 have varying levels of development and capacity, as well as exposure and vulnerability to natural hazards. Many countries in the region undergo seasonal periods of increased hydrometeorological activity, experiencing cyclones and monsoon rains that can trigger increased flood and landslide risks. Several EAP countries situated along the Pacific Ring of Fire also experience volcanic activity, earthquakes, and associated tsunamis. In FY 2017, USAID/OFDA continued to respond to disasters and support DRR programs that strengthen the ability of communities, governments, businesses, and other actors to prepare for and respond to emergencies.

USAID/OFDA has focused DRR activities in the EAP region on strategic, contextspecific programs designed to meet particular risk reduction needs in each country, with capacity building as a consistent theme across all programs. In FY 2017, USAID/OFDA continued this strategic approach by building host nation and local community capacity to prepare for and better respond to disasters through ongoing programs, as well as a several new initiatives at both the country and regional levels. In addition, USAID/OFDA maintained support for programs throughout the region funded with prior year assistance.

Cumulatively, USAID/OFDA provided more than $38.3 million in FY 2017 for DRR projects throughout EAP.