East Africa Seasonal Monitor - September 10, 2020

Key Messages

National governments and UNOCHA estimate more than 1.5 million people have been directly affected by sustained, above-average seasonal rains across the region in July and August. Floods have affected Sudan, South Sudan, Yemen, Ethiopia, and parts of Somalia, Kenya, and Uganda. The floods have also led to significant crop damage and property loss.

Outside of the worst-affected areas, the seasonal rains are generally beneficial for agricultural production in crop-producing zones in the northern and western sector. Additionally, water sources are fully replenished, and the water levels of many lakes, rivers, and dams are at historic levels.

Rangeland conditions broadly remain favorable. In the Horn, recent August rainfall helped slow the decline of pasture availability and surface water pans that usually occurs in the July-September dry season. The rain has also helped offset the impacts of the early end of the March to June seasonal rains and recent above-average temperatures in parts of the eastern Horn.