East Africa Seasonal Monitor - May 28, 2020

More floods affect lake and riverine areas as end of the March to May rainy season approaches

KEY MESSAGES

• Devastating flooding continued around the Lake Victoria basin in Uganda and Kenya as well as in Rwanda, Burundi, and parts of southern Somalia.

• Outside of flood-affected areas, rainfall significantly subsided, marking an early to timely cessation of the long rains season in parts of the eastern Horn and much of Tanzania.

• Cropping and rangeland conditions remain favorable across most of the region, despite the recent devastating floods which negatively impacted some agricultural areas in the central and western sectors.

• According to the rainfall forecast, there is an increased likelihood of moderate to locally very heavy rain in the western sector and parts of the northern sector through the end of May, signaling an early to timely onset of the main June to September rainfall season in western Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Sudan.