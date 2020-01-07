07 Jan 2020

EASO operations to double in size this year

Report
from European Union
Published on 07 Jan 2020 View Original

In December 2019, the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) signed Operating Plans with the national asylum authorities of Cyprus, Greece, Italy and Malta, following needs-based discussions on the support which the Agency will provide throughout 2020.

In 2020, EASO will see its operational deployments double in size, with up to 550 personnel deployed in Greece, 150 in Italy, 120 in Cyprus and 60 in Malta. In addition, interpreters and security personnel will be deployed in the four Member States, bringing the total deployment up to as many as 2,000 personnel. Cyprus, Greece and Malta will all see a doubling of EASO personnel, while operational deployments in Italy will be decreased in light of changing needs on the part of the Italian authorities.

The Greek Operating Plan will see EASO roughly double its personnel in the country, including with almost three times as many caseworkers working in close cooperation with the Greek Asylum Service. EASO personnel will also continue to provide support for reception in the Hotspots and now also in Centres on the mainland, as well as targeted structural support to the Greek authorities on both asylum and reception.

Notably, EASO’s operational presence on the Greek mainland will increase by four times the level of 2019, with personnel being deployed to eight new locations in Thessaloniki and Ioannina to support the country’s regular asylum procedure.

In Cyprus, the number of deployed caseworkers will double in size to at least 60 EASO personnel, while the Agency will be present in 10 locations in the country supporting both registration and the further processing of asylum applications. EASO will also support the establishment of the first line reception centre in Pournara, while the 2020 Operating Plan also includes collaborating with the concerned authorities to develop and implement the entire workflow for new arrivals. EASO will also establish new support for the second instance authorities and continue its support to the Cypriot authorities in terms of reception.

The Operating Plan which was signed with Malta will also see EASO double its support for the national authorities. In addition to increased support for the Maltese services within the asylum procedure, EASO will, for the first time, also provide support in terms of reception. Specifically, EASO personnel will support work on vulnerability through the deployment of Vulnerability Officers and technical support on reception, including age assessment procedures. EASO will not, however, be involved in direct support for the management of reception centres.

In addition, EASO will continue to be ready to support the Maltese authorities with ad hoc disembarkations and voluntary relocations.

With regard to the Italian Operating Plan, EASO’s deployments will be reduced as the country faces less workload within its first instance procedures and reception infrastructure. As such, EASO will shift its focus to second instance (appeals to first instance decisions) support. Notably, EASO will deploy Research Officers to the 26 Tribunals which handle appeal cases. The Agency will also continue to provide structural (although not operational) support for reception and asylum.

As with Malta, EASO will continue to be heavily involved in Italian _ad hoc _disembarkations and voluntary relocations based on the Standard Operating Procedures which were agreed to in Malta in the autumn of 2019.

Any further information may be obtained from the European Asylum Support Office on the following email address: press@easo.europa.eu

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.