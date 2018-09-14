14 Sep 2018

“To earmark or not to earmark?” A case study on the importance of unearmarked funding for emergency operations

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 14 Sep 2018 View Original
Download PDF (947.85 KB)

Experience from emergency operations of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Netherlands Red Cross (NLRC), show the importance of unearmarked funding.

This case-study provides examples of how unearmarked funding has contributed to more efficient operations, has influenced swift decision making, and has enhanced holistic emergency operations. It focuses on the NLRC unearmarked contributions towards the three ongoing Emergency Appeals in Bangladesh – Population Movement from Myanmar, Cyclone Mora and the Flood Appeals. The study tracks the funding and expenditure of these funds during the operation and documents the justification for relevant financial and operational decisions.

